Thai police arrest two women for illegal orthodontic services

Thai police recently apprehended two women for providing illegal orthodontic services after learning the trade online. The two suspects were charged with selling prohibited fashion braces without a licence and practising dentistry without proper certification.

Police Major General Wittaya Srisrisaraphap, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, directed the operation alongside other senior officers. They led the raid that resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Soraya at a rented room in Kho Hong, Hat Yai, and 25 year old Kankanit at another rented room in Khuan Lang, also in Hat Yai.

The arrests took place yesterday, July 27, after undercover officers arranged to meet the suspects through social media advertisements.

Police seized a significant number of orthodontic tools, including 77 pieces of braces equipment, 82 O-rings, 67 chain elastics, five rolls of braces wire, 17 brackets, and two mobile phones, all valued at over 80,000 baht (US$2,200).

The suspects had been advertising their services and selling these items through various social media platforms, targeting a young clientele, mostly secondary school students.

During the investigation, both Soraya and Kankanit confessed to the charges, admitting they had no formal dental education. Instead, they taught themselves the techniques by watching online tutorials.

They also acquired the necessary tools from online shops. Soraya and Kankanit stated that their primary customers were students, who sought affordable orthodontic solutions, reported KhaoSod.

The police have since processed Soraya at Kho Hong Police Station, while Kankanit was taken to Hat Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, a woman was arrested last year for operating an illegal dental clinic out of her car in a parking lot outside of a shopping mall in Bangkok.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) were notified about the illegal dental clinic and its adverts on Thai social media. The fake clinic, named the Fashionable Brace Shop, by sister Ploy from Sai Tai Mai Bus Station (จัดฟันแฟชั่น พี่พลอยสายใต้ใหม่).