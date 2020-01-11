Senior police double down with their praise of the new Biometrics system at Thai airports | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Senior police double down with their praise of the new Biometrics system at Thai airports
Police are doubling down with their overt support of the new biometrics system at airports. A high-level disagreement over the 2.1 billion baht contract for the biometrics equipment and installation, is emerging as the reason for last yea’s mystery side-lining of the former head of Thailand’s immigration Bureau, Surachat Hakparn.
Ever since the introduction of the systems at airports across the country, against the recommendation of the former head of the Immigration Bureau, senior police have sung the praises of the Biometrics system at numerous specially convened media conferences.
Yesterday, police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, the man who took over the top job at the Immigration Bureau, spoke out in support of the Biometrics system, saying it’s “efficient”. At a media scrum on Wednesday former Police Lieutenant General Surachat Hakparn, now the special advisor to the PM’s office, expressed his beliefs that the biometrics system was not efficient and the contract process was not transparent.
As the spat over the contract between senior police becomes more public, Pol.Lt. Gen Sompong says he wants to know where Surachat (aka. Big Joke) got his information “because the biometrics system is used internationally and has helped arrest many international criminals who have been hiding in Thailand from the legal punishment in their own nations”.
“The system has helped build Thailand’s security foundation. The system even helps prevent corruption which makes the biometrics system worth what it costs.”
Also getting on the Biometrics band-wagon is Police Major General Surapong Chaijan from the Immigration Police…
“The biometrics system helps lift the nation’s immigration office to an international level, Pol.Lt.Gen Surachet should not bring in the biometrics system into his own personal conflicts. Officials from other government sectors have evaluated whether the biometrics system really works. Confirmations show that the system is efficient.
Ever since the introduction of the Biometrics system, scanning passengers’ fingerprints using advanced facial recognition technology, there have been 48 million people entering and leaving Thailand.
“4,353 arrests have been made to persons on the blacklist, 126,989 persons have been found to have overstayed in Thailand while 3,166 has been arrested with a total fine of over 240 million baht.”
“The project is transparent and can be verified at every process.”
During his speculation about the possible motives for the Monday drive-by shooting of his Lexus SUV parked outside a Patpong massage parlour, Surachat never criticised the actual efficiency of the biometrics system, only the extended contractual negotiation san transparency of the contract procurement.
There are over 1,300 biometric devices across Thailand at international airports and borders.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PHOTOS: INN News
Air Pollution
Bangkok haze and smog continues over the weekend
There is unlikely to be much respite of the air pollution shrouding Greater Bangkok this weekend. And the PM is urging people to inform a hotline of any vehicles belching smoke and fumes into the Bangkok sky.
The Pollution Control Department says the smog, which saw just about all of the 50 air quality stations hitting levels of PM2.5 over ’50’ yesterday (the upper limit for safe pollution levels as determined as ’25’ by the World Health Organisation), will continue over the weekend.
There were six “code-red” stations as of 7am yesterday morningand the figure rose to 10 “code-red” stations as of noon. Today, the situation has improved a bit but high temperatures and light winds persist, although many factories are closed today.
GRAPHIC: Air quality measurements this morning at 11am – https://www.airvisual.com
The Thai safety standard is 50mcg – which is double the World Health Organisation-recommended cap of 25mcg.
Air Visual is a reliable global air pollution website. Yesterday it listed Bangkok among the world’s top 10 cities with the worst air.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted yesterday that the PM2.5 levels around the city could affect people’s health and urged everyone, “especially the elderly and small children as well as those with chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes, to wear face masks and refrain from outdoor activities this period”.
The city’s utilities were implementing measures to curb the PM2.5 dust, mostly caused by vehicle exhaust emissions, outdoor burning, construction dust and ifactories, and was dispatching health officials to provide protection guidelines in affected communities.
Many schools were celebrating National Children’s Day (which is actually today), so the City’s governor instructed the district offices with high PM2.5 levels to tell schools to suspend outdoor activities.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has posted on his social media page… “since the PM2.5 levels were high, police should be strict about stopping vehicles emitting black exhaust smoke.”
“These law-violators would be put on a watch list for extra scrutiny when their vehicles went through mandatory inspection prior to the renewal of road tax and car license.
The PM is urging everyone to alert authorities about vehicles emitting dangerous fumes by calling the hotline 1584.
Bangkok
Call centre raid in Bangkok – French citizens arrested
Ten French citizens have been arrested on charges of working illegally at an international call centre in Bangkok. Immigration officials were acting on a tip off and had already obtained a court-authorised search warrant to enter the building on Soi Thong Lor 25 in Wattana, central Bangkok. The building was a four-storey house modified for office work.
Speaking to the media yesterday Immigration Police chief Lt-General Sompong Chingduang says the officers seized laptop computers and signal transmission devices for communicating with overseas clients.
They arrested ten French nationals – seven men and three women. 9 of them had entered the country on tourist visas and had not upgraded their visas to business visas. They were charged with working without a legal work permit. The 10th had a work visa but was for an occupation unrelated to running an online business. He was charged with working outside an “authorised field” in his work permit.
The suspects told police they’d been working in Thailand for about a month, dealing with French clients and some in Belgium.
“They told their clients they were agents for a Singaporean company that facilitated money transfers and taxation services. They usually worked afternoons and early evenings to align with office hours in Europe,” according to police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand’s top cop embroiled in the Surachat car-shooting case – Audio clip released
“Stay away from Big Joke shooting.”
A leaked phone conversation reveals Thailand’s senior police chief instructing a deputy to distance himself from the Surachat drive-by shooting case. Former Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Surachat Hakparn’s white Lexus SUV was shot at eight times in a Patpong soi in Bangkok on Monday night. There was no one n the car at the time.
In the audio clip (below), which has now been confirmed as authentic, the Thai police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda can be heard telling his 2IC Wirachai Songmetta “not to draw public attention to the shooting”.
Publicly. police officials have been telling the public they had no intention to shut down the investigation and promised full transparency.
According to police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen…. “I confirm that it’s a conversation between the national police chief and his deputy Wirachai Songmetta. It’s just a regular reiteration of duties. The case is being taken care of by the (Bangkok) metropolitan police.”
“I don’t know who did this. But as a matter of courtesy, one should not record a phone call except, someone who has ill intention towards the other party.”
The clip was first played yesterday morning on MCOT’s “Inside Thailand” program. The host described the audio clip as “a conversation between a senior officer calling from abroad and a senior officer in Thailand.”
Media have reported that Thailand’s police chief Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda has been on leave since January 6.
The clip continues…. “Just do anything to gain trust from your commanders, don’t make them feel suspicious.Do you understand? Do whatever you want…. I want to warn you because many deputies are concerned.”
Chakthip appeared to be chiding Wirachai, who has been speaking to reporters about Monday night’s shooting that targeted the car of former immigration chief Surachat “Big Joke” Hakparn.
“Just tell me what you want me to do, sir,” replies deputy Wirachai.
“I have to be there because if I don’t do anything the public will think that we’re not doing anything.”
Chakthip then ordered his deputy to “steer clear of the case”, which is being handled by Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police.
It now appears that the Immigration Bureau’s controversial contract to purchase a biometric identification system was at the centre of conflicts between the former immigration police chief, Pol Lt Gen Surachat Hakparn and national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former head of Immigration, aka.”Big Joke”, speculated that the shooting was clearly linked to the purchase of the biometric identification system by the bureau.
At the time of the contract negotiations Surachat expressed his concerns over the procurement of the system in a letter to Thailand’s police chief Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda. He listed a number of issues with the proposed system and shared the opinion that it was not fit for purpose and “wasn’t worth the 2.1 billion baht price tag”.
In the aftermath, Surachat was side-lined from his duties leading the country’s Immigration Bureau into a civilian job as advisor in the prime minister’s office. He has worked there ever since and said nothing of the reasons behind his downgrading and removal from the police establishment.
The two billion baht biometrics system was later procured, installed and been used ever since. The national police chief has called several media conferences showcasing the system and proudly announcing the numbers of passengers they had intercepted, arrested and deported using the technology.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission says they’ve been investigating the procurement process for the biometrics system. Surachat told the media on Wednesday he would be soon be called in to give evidence about it.
Back to the audio tape and Wirachai asks his boss….“So it means I don’t have to get involved in this, sir?”
Chakthip prelims… “The metro police are taking care of the case. Don’t be drawn by their plot. It’s noticeable, do you understand? You don’t have to hold news conferences here and there. There’s nothing about this case. I thought you’re discerning enough not to let them push their personal agenda into this. We all know what P’Toy and Joke are thinking,”
(‘Joke’ refers to Surachat. P’Toy is not identified)
The audio clip has caught the national police off-guard. Media conferences, to be held by Wirachai yesterday, were shuffled around and retimed several times. When a news conference was eventually scheduled Wirachai said…
“I don’t know about the clip. I need to look into the details first. It’s possible that the phone call might have been tapped.”
Yesterday Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon acknowledged the conflicts between former Pol Lt Gen Surachat and Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, admitting that he had told them both to clear the air before the conflict gets out of hand.
Yesterday forensic examiners announced they had found all eight bullets embedded in Surachat’s SUV. Investigators are trying to determine the type of gun used in the shooting.
SOURCES: khaosodenglish.co.th | Bangkok Post | ThaiRath
