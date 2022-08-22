Crime
Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
More details have emerged regarding the customers who were stabbed to death in a Pathum Thani shopping centre, as it was confirmed that the salon owner accused of the stabbing turned himself in and has been charged with premeditated murder. The horrific incident took place Saturday afternoon around 3pm at a Lotus superstore in tambon Bang Kadi in Muang district at Pimmy Hair Salon when a 41 year old woman and her husband, both television actors, were stabbed in front of their 8 year old child.
Prasart Rangyai, the 51 year old owner of the beauty salon is now being held at the Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station, where officers are seeking a court order to keep him in custody after he confessed to stabbing the couple after the disgruntled customer and her husband refused to leave his store. He turned himself in at 11pm on Saturday, 8 hours after the stabbing.
A revised timeline of events reveals that a 27 year old hairdresser styled Warisara Wimulrakchart’s hair on Thursday, giving her a cut she was unsatisfied with. According to Warisara’s 20 year old daughter, her mom complained the haircut was too short and not the style she had requested. The hairdresser said she apologised and sent the woman to another branch of the salon to have the haircut fixed.
Warisara’s 60 year old father said that his daughter called the shop owner to complain already, and then on Saturday, the woman returned to the shop with her husband and daughter, demanding to speak with the owner of the salon. The conversation was heated and escalated quickly, with the shop owner telling police that he was enraged when the couple threatened to complain to the Lotus shopping centre management and sue him.
Security camera footage captured the moments after those threats that the salon owner pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man and the woman, once each, Warisara in the chest and her husband Weerapong Pumpruek in the neck.
The couple’s 8 year old daughter looked on in terror as they both died on the spot from the stabbing wounds. The owner fled the scene of the crime on a motorbike at the time before surrendering to the police late that evening. He has now been charged with premeditated murder and illegally possessing a weapon in public.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency
Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya
School burned down for robbery netting 500 baht
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing
Is the 10-year visa attracting Europeans and others to Thailand?
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
5 ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand
LGBTQ+ community hail Singapore’s gay sex repeal
2 teenagers from Klong Toey slum praised for capturing a thief
Save power – government will pay half to clean your aircon
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Thailand2 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
South Korea3 hours ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand3 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Father tragically drowns while fishing in Chon Buri pond