Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business | The Thaiger

Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
A Russian businesswoman has been arrested for using a Thai nominee company to run a real estate firm in Pattaya. Immigration police arrested the woman who they claim had been in hiding for three years since a warrant was issued back in 2016.
The acting commissioner of Pattaya Immigration reported that Natalia Nikiforova was arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court on June 29, 2016. She was arrested at the Nesta Asia Group on charges of being an alien carrying out business prohibited to foreigners.
The police say Nikiforova used a Thai nominee company as a ‘shop front’ for her real estate business and did not pay tax. She instead sent the income back home, “which negatively affected the Thai economy”.
Nikiforova had left Thailand and then re-entered with a new name and a new passport. But the bureau’s bio-metric iris-scanning system identified her as the wanted person on the arrest warrant.
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
Police raid Phang Nga drug dealer with more than 100,000 meth pills
Police conduced a drug bust in Phang Nga and seized more than a 100,000 methamphetamine pills, considered a large amount from a southern local drug dealer. Yesterday (July 9), Phang Nga police arrested 28 year old Kittisak Chuanchom, a cable line technician, while he was preparing to distribute amphetamine pills to his ‘customers’.
Police found him at a house in a rubber plantation on Phang Nga-Tab Pud Road and found 109,480 meth amphetamine pills inside the house. On the same day, police brought him to do a reenactment at the scene.
Earlier, Phang Nga police received information that Kittisak was involved in the drug trade so they started searching for him and found him at the house along with the drugs. Police revealed that the man said he was hired to store the drug at his house waiting to sell them to clients at 120 baht per pill. He told police that the wholesale price for 2,000 pills was 75,000 baht, which makes the price 37.5 baht per pill.
He mentioned that his friend who fled the house worked with him by selling drugs in Phang Nga and the neighbouring areas. The police are currently investigating and try to find more information about his network.
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling
Bangkok police have arrested a “net idol” (a popular Thai social media poster) for allegedly running a closed online group where pornography was sold and gambling promoted.
A police source says that 32 year old Jindarat “Amp” Seripaiboonsap was arrested two days earlier at a home on Phetchkasen Soi 48 in Phasi Charoen district.
She faces charges involving inviting people to gamble online and performing lewd shows for members to watch on the Line app at a cost of 1,000 baht per 10 clips or 10,000 baht per year.
Police also served her with an outstanding arrest warrant over a second-hand-car scam issued in April by a Chon Buri court.
Police claim Jindarat confessed to being the wanted person in the car-fraud case and to performing obscene live shows, though she said her income came mainly from selling clothes online. Police however found that 10 million baht had passed through her bank accounts.
Chon Buri police will handle the fraud charge while Phayathai police in Bangkok gather more evidence stemming from the porn and gambling accusations.
