Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits | The Thaiger

The roller coaster ride is over.

15 amusement parks in Bangkok, out of a total of 48, don’t have construction or operating licenses. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies started field inspections of all permanent amusement parks in 26 of the city’s districts two months ago.

In addition, eight amusement parks don’t meet the published standards for safety signs, training for equipment supervisors, scheduled maintenance or emergency planning. The revelations come at a time when the spotlight is on all areas of Thailand’s safety standards as tourist numbers drop dramatically.

Thai PBS reports that the Deputy Bangkok Governor, Thaweesak Lertpraphan, says he has instructed the 26 district offices, where the amusement parks are located, to notify their operators to apply for permits within 15 days of the notification or face closure and prosecution. Park operators without correct permits face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

Regarding temporary amusement activities, which take place during temple fairs, at weekend markets or in some communities, he said that the operators need permission for the installation of the amusement equipment.

Original article: Thai PBS