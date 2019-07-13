Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits
The roller coaster ride is over.
15 amusement parks in Bangkok, out of a total of 48, don’t have construction or operating licenses. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies started field inspections of all permanent amusement parks in 26 of the city’s districts two months ago.
In addition, eight amusement parks don’t meet the published standards for safety signs, training for equipment supervisors, scheduled maintenance or emergency planning. The revelations come at a time when the spotlight is on all areas of Thailand’s safety standards as tourist numbers drop dramatically.
Thai PBS reports that the Deputy Bangkok Governor, Thaweesak Lertpraphan, says he has instructed the 26 district offices, where the amusement parks are located, to notify their operators to apply for permits within 15 days of the notification or face closure and prosecution. Park operators without correct permits face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.
Regarding temporary amusement activities, which take place during temple fairs, at weekend markets or in some communities, he said that the operators need permission for the installation of the amusement equipment.
Original article: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition
From Wild Boars, black crabs, tuk tuks, plates of Pad Thai and black panthers, the costume designers have not held back in the year’s Miss Grand Thailand competition.
The 77 Thai provinces have been represented by the contestants in the 2019 Miss Grand Thailand costume competition. The national costume part of the competition was held on July 13 in Bangkok.
Ten of the best went into a preliminary final last night and the winner will be selected and announced at the Bitek Bang Na Hall tomorrow night.
The winner will go to Venezuela in October to be a contestant in the Miss Grand International – one of 90 contestants expected to participate in the international beauty pageant there.
Some of the costumes were spectacular to say the least. Many of the complex and detailed costumes appear to have been designed by engineering departments rather than costume designers. Here are some of The Thaiger’s favourites.
Good luck to the final winners as they head off to Venezuela (of ALL places!!). We think the winner should win an appointment with a chiropractor to fix their necks and backs after dragging around some of these elaborate, and heavy, outfits.
PHOTOS: Miss Grand Thailand Facebook page
Bangkok
VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck
Seven officers from the Laksong Police Station are currently under investigation following an incident of police brutality in Lat Laksong district of Bangkok.
The incident happened at 2pm on July 7. The man was beaten in public view out the front of the Laksong police station.
The incident was captured by a mobile camera and posted on Facebook.
An initial investigation says that the seven officers were ‘angry’ because the man was drunk and abusive and that they were trying to ‘pacify’ him. They complained that the man was allegedly spitting at them whilst driving back to the station for processing.
สน.หลักสอง จะว่ายังไง เมื่อเห็นคลิปนี้ไม่ต้องพูด หรือ บรรยาย อะไรมากดูกันเอาเองมันเกิดอะไรขึ้น ทำไมต้องทำรุนแรงขนาดนี้แชร์วนไปให้ถึง#สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหลักสอง*****มีพลเมืองดี ไม่ประสงค์ออกนาม (กลัวโดนเก็บ) #แจ้งเหตุการณ์ ตำรวจซ้อม ผู้ต้องหา 4:1 สน.หลักสอง เกิดเหตุ 7/7/62 เวลา ประมาณ 14.00 น. ******
Posted by คลิปข่าวสด on Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Bangkok
Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter
Police say the children and women’s welfare division of the Metropolitan Bureau had been tipped off about several vendors selling laughing gas in balloons to foreign tourists visiting pubs on Khao San road. The bureau and FDA officials organised a raid on the famous tourist strip and found nine men selling the balloons They were arrested and taken to the police station to face charges of selling a controlled drug without permission.
At the media scrum Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Sukhon Prommayon said the use of nitrous oxide is permitted as an anaesthetic and for dental extractions as it is quick acting and reduces pain. Vehicle manufacturers also use the gas to fill airbags.
But he said the gas is also often sold at various entertainment places to induce euphoria and a state of total relaxation. Side effects include nausea and loss of consciousness.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Return to Tham Luang Cave – a personal perspective
“Medical tourism is not making care for Thais more expensive”
Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
Perth ‘pad thai’ couple “maybe it was the juice”
Thailand’s Central Bank start twiddling the currency knobs to curb baht speculators
Singapore economy slides closer to recession, figures worse than expected
Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition
Thailand’s Health Ministry doubts Aussie couple’s claim about parasite in Pad Thai
Avani Hotels and Resorts re-brands two resorts in Krabi
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
Malaysian airlines pilot was in control ‘until the end’ – French investigation into MH370
VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
- Pattaya4 days ago
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
- Expats3 days ago
Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours
- Phuket24 hours ago
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
- Politics4 days ago
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
- Patong3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
- Environment4 days ago
Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management