Connect with us

Bangkok

Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits | The Thaiger

The roller coaster ride is over.

15 amusement parks in Bangkok, out of a total of 48, don’t have construction or operating licenses. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies started field inspections of all permanent amusement parks in 26 of the city’s districts two months ago.

In addition, eight amusement parks don’t meet the published standards for safety signs, training for equipment supervisors, scheduled maintenance or emergency planning. The revelations come at a time when the spotlight is on all areas of Thailand’s safety standards as tourist numbers drop dramatically.

Thai PBS reports that the Deputy Bangkok Governor, Thaweesak Lertpraphan, says he has instructed the 26 district offices, where the amusement parks are located, to notify their operators to apply for permits within 15 days of the notification or face closure and prosecution. Park operators without correct permits face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

Regarding temporary amusement activities, which take place during temple fairs, at weekend markets or in some communities, he said that the operators need permission for the installation of the amusement equipment.

Original article: Thai PBS

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | The Thaiger

From Wild Boars, black crabs, tuk tuks, plates of Pad Thai and black panthers, the costume designers have not held back in the year’s Miss Grand Thailand competition.

The 77 Thai provinces have been represented by the contestants in the 2019 Miss Grand Thailand costume competition. The national costume part of the competition was held on July 13 in Bangkok.

Ten of the best went into a preliminary final last night and the winner will be selected and announced at the Bitek Bang Na Hall tomorrow night.

The winner will go to Venezuela in October to be a contestant in the Miss Grand International – one of 90 contestants expected to participate in the international beauty pageant there.

Some of the costumes were spectacular to say the least. Many of the complex and detailed costumes appear to have been designed by engineering departments rather than costume designers. Here are some of The Thaiger’s favourites.

Good luck to the final winners as they head off to Venezuela (of ALL places!!). We think the winner should win an appointment with a chiropractor to fix their necks and backs after dragging around some of these elaborate, and heavy, outfits.

PHOTOS: Miss Grand Thailand Facebook page

Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai - Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck | The Thaiger

Seven officers from the Laksong Police Station are currently under investigation following an incident of police brutality in Lat Laksong district of Bangkok.

The incident happened at 2pm on July 7. The man was beaten in public view out the front of the Laksong police station.

The incident was captured by a mobile camera and posted on Facebook.

An initial investigation says that the seven officers were ‘angry’ because the man was drunk and abusive and that they were trying to ‘pacify’ him. They complained that the man was allegedly spitting at them whilst driving back to the station for processing.

สน.หลักสอง จะว่ายังไง เมื่อเห็นคลิปนี้ไม่ต้องพูด หรือ บรรยาย อะไรมากดูกันเอาเองมันเกิดอะไรขึ้น ทำไมต้องทำรุนแรงขนาดนี้แชร์วนไปให้ถึง#สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหลักสอง*****มีพลเมืองดี ไม่ประสงค์ออกนาม (กลัวโดนเก็บ) #แจ้งเหตุการณ์ ตำรวจซ้อม ผู้ต้องหา 4:1 สน.หลักสอง เกิดเหตุ 7/7/62 เวลา ประมาณ 14.00 น. ******

Posted by คลิปข่าวสด on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter | The Thaiger
Nine Thais have been arrested for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to foreign tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok. Police and officials from the Office of the Food and Drug Administration arrested them late last night (Thursday). A media conference announcing the arrests was held this morning just after midnight.

Police say the children and women’s welfare division of the Metropolitan Bureau had been tipped off about several vendors selling laughing gas in balloons to foreign tourists visiting pubs on Khao San road. The bureau and FDA officials organised a raid on the famous tourist strip and found nine men selling the balloons They were arrested and taken to the police station to face charges of selling a controlled drug without permission.

At the media scrum Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Sukhon Prommayon said the use of nitrous oxide is permitted as an anaesthetic and for dental extractions as it is quick acting and reduces pain. Vehicle manufacturers also use the gas to fill airbags.

But he said the gas is also often sold at various entertainment places to induce euphoria and a state of total relaxation. Side effects include nausea and loss of consciousness.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK12 hours ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 days ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล7 days ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ4 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

Trending