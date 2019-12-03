Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

Crime
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
A Burmese drug trafficker has been shot dead in a gunfight with police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The ambush was the result of a sting after police pretended to be buyers.
Authorities raided a house rented by the suspect and found a tablet press, 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 500,000 ‘speed’ pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
The house was used to produce and store crystal methamphetamine and other drugs, according to police.
The alleged Burmese trafficker, who rented the house, and named only as “Ou,” was shot dead in a firefight with police Nakhon Si Thammarat, the Bangkok Post reports.
Ou agreed to deliver deliver drugs to police posing as buyers. When he arrived in his pickup trick he was surrounded by police.
Ou opened fire as he tried to escape. Police returned the fire, shooting and killing him. Police searched the man’s truck whcih ended up in a roadside ditch. They found about a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 10,000 methamphetamine pills. They extended the investigation to search the house.
Ou’s Thai wife, 23 year old ‘Kittiya’, was called in for questioning.
Kittiya claims she didn’t know her husband was from Myanmar, and that he had told her he was from Chiang Rai and ran a used car dealership. She told police she met him on Facebook.
Kittiya said she and Ou stayed at another rented house and that she knew nothing about the house where the drugs and equipment were found. Police say Ou was a major international trafficker who had been wanted since on a warrant since last year.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Manhunt launched for alleged British drug kingpin
PHOTO: Road on a home in the Nong Prue district last week – YouTube
Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin of a Pattaya-based drug ring, just days after arresting six members, including three Australian Hell’s Angels members. Read that so try HERE.
Tihomer Stojic was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Buri Ram on November 28, while Jamie Robert Hanson and Steven Brett Hovi, were busted in separate raids on their Pattaya homes a day earlier.
The Australian’s girlfriends, Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, and Wirapha Ungsri, were also arrested, along with a Nigerian man, Chimezie Stanley Duru.
All are accused of smuggling methamphetamine and heroin to the Hell’s Angels and Comanchero biker gangs in Australia. Police told British media the head of the ring is a British national Christopher Depp, who has fled Pattaya and remains at large.
Stojic escaped to Issan when his alleged partners were arrested, but has been caught and brought back to Pattaya. Police searched his home and found 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his Mercedes-Benz, along with marijuana.
The previous day, police climbed closed gates at two properties and broke down doors to maintain the element of surprise when arresting the others.
Hanson and Hovi were caught with over a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, drug paraphernalia and financial records of a million baht worth of drug deals.
The raids, with cooperation from the Australian Federal Police, are seen as a major blow to violent Australian biker gangs, who have increasingly used Pattaya, and Thailand in general, as a base for drug-smuggling.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chiang Mai
Police track down double murder suspect in Chiang Mai
The main suspect in the murder of a teaching couple in Rayong, east of Bangkok, has been arrested in Chiang Mai. He was arrested along with another man accused of helping him escape. Police have arrested Supakrit Sujasee, a Chiang Mai native, and Panuphong Bualoy early yesterday. Thai media report that they were caught as they were preparing to flee to Myanmar.
Twenty-two year old Supakrit is accused of killing Arocha Supanith, a physics teacher, and his wife Preeyaporn Piang-ngam, a maths teacher. Both were teachers at Assumption College Rayong.
The couple were found dead on Thursday with multiple stab wounds at their home in Rayong. Their Ducati motorbike, which had recently been offered for sale, was missing. But the motorbike was found the next day at a shop in Chon Buri, and police received a tip-off that the suspect was near Don Mueang International Airport in the capital.
Despite the leads, police eventually tracked the suspect down, and apprehended him and his accomplice in Chiang Mai. They were returned to Rayong for formal charges to be laid.
Local media report autopsy results showed bullets in the victims’ heads. It’s believed the suspect shot the couple before stabbing them and staged the scene to make it look like they’d had a violent quarrel. A handwritten note posted on the door of the house also made it look like a domestic argument.
Neighbours told police that they heard three loud bangs “like gunshots” on the night of the killings.
The suspect reportedly went to the couple’s home on the pretext of purchasing the motorcycle. Police examined CCTV footage showing the suspect entering their house and later riding away on the bike, according to Bangkok Post reports.
The grieving parents of the slain physics teacher are calling for the death penalty.
Samarn Supanith said he was delighted that police made a speedy arrest and tapped his son’s coffin of his son to tell him the news.
“The killer deserved to be put to death.”
His wife told Thai media that her son was cheerful and had no conflicts with anyone. She said that if she was able to meet the suspects she would ask…,
“Why did you kill my son? Why did you take the life of a defenceless person?”
“I don’t understand why a good person had to be killed by this sort of man.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.
The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.
Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.
Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.
Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.
Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
Skull and other human remains found near Bangkok construction site
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban
Hong Kong Finance Chief warns of first budget deficit since 2004
Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools
Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government
Another Chonburi man dies playing with charging phone
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
Suvarnabhumi authorities passing the blame for long queues yesterday
The 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta runs to December 7
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
- Economy4 days ago
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
- Economy4 days ago
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
- Economy3 days ago
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
- Bangkok3 days ago
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
- Environment2 days ago
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s ‘golden era’ according to expats