Central Thailand
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
A woman in an abusive relationship said she shot and killed her boyfriend in front of a monk because she couldn’t take any more of his violence.
The 40 year old woman, Tharinya, shot her boyfriend, Supornchai, also 40, several times to the chest and stomach while he was offering food to a monk in front of his shop at Si Moom Mueng Market in Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok.
Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman and confiscated the gun she used, a 9-millimetre CZ pistol, and the gun’s bullets. The man had two shot wounds to the stomach and another two to his chest.
Tharinya told police the couple had been together for four years but had not married and did not have any children. The girlfriend admitted she shot her boyfriend because she could not take any more of his abuse and bullying.
He threatened her for the last time on the day she shot him. Tharinya confessed she was going to commit suicide with the same gun, but a 27 year old Lao woman who worked at the shop grabbed it out of her hand before she could do so.
The Lao woman revealed Supornchai was offering food to a monk and was shot in front of the monk’s face.
Police haven’t charged the woman yet but according to the Offence Causing Death, Section 288: Whoever murdered the other person, shall be sentenced to death or imprisoned for 15 years to 20 years.
She might also face an extra charge of Offence Causing Death, Section 289, which results in the death penalty because she also planned the murder before committing it.
