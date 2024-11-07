Police churn up Burmese gang’s dirty ice cream operation (video)

Police raided an illegal ice cream factory operated by a group of Burmese criminals in Bangkok, following a viral video that revealed shocking unhygienic production methods. The video, widely circulated on social media, garnered over 2.9 million views, showing a makeshift factory where ice cream was being produced in unsanitary conditions.

The video depicted ice cream being mixed on the floor with various ingredients, including coconut milk and condensed milk, stored in sacks and cans scattered around. The workers, one of whom was wearing traditional Burmese clothing, handled the ingredients without any sanitation equipment before packaging the ice cream into containers. This sparked public outrage and calls for police to investigate the operation.

Yesterday, November 6, the police took action. On the orders of their superiors, Deputy Inspector Phatrachot Chattaweesak, along with a team from the Thonburi operation unit under the Immigration Bureau, conducted a raid on an unnumbered row house in Soi Bang Kradee, Samae Dam sub-district, Bang Khun Thian district in Bangkok. They discovered two Myanmar nationals engaged in ice cream production at the back of the premises.

The individuals confessed to producing ice cream using ingredients such as fresh coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, tapioca flour, and salt, all sourced from a nearby market. These were mixed and packaged into containers to be sold in the surrounding areas.

The setup lacked any form of hygiene or quality control, bypassing regulations set by officials like the Food and Drug Administration, reported Sanook.

Upon checking identification documents, officers found that one of the Myanmar nationals had overstayed their visa, while neither of them had a valid work permit. Charges were filed against them, and they were informed of their rights before being taken to Samae Dam Police Station for further legal proceedings.

