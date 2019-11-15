Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: INN News

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division of the Royal Thai police have carried out three separate busts across the country, confiscating over a tonne of crystal methamphetamine and 40,000 yaba pills. They say the haul is valued at 360 million baht.

Thai Residents reports that the first arrests took place in Phichit province, central Thailand, where a 22 year old man named only as Kriangkrai, and a 21 year old man named as Worachun, were apprehended in a truck carrying 1,000 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice). That arrest led police to a third suspect, a Burmese man transporting drugs from the north to central Thailand.

All three men have reportedly confessed to receiving the drugs from a source in the north of the country and were attempting to transport the drugs for distribution in Bangkok and suburbs.

In the second bust, police were acting on a tip-off that a shipment of drugs was due to be exported by air freight from Thailand. At Don Muang airport, they found eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine concealed in a wall clock that had been placed in a box destined for Japan. There is no further information on any arrests as a result of this seizure.

Officers were again acting on a tip-off in the third case, after receiving intelligence that a former offender was in touch with prison inmates in the north and north-east of the country and that the group was using social media to sell drugs.

Police arrested a 42 year old named only as Jukapong, along with four other suspects, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in southern Thailand. They were found with 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a kilogram of marijuana and 40,000 methamphetamine (yaba) pills.

