Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription | The Thaiger

Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Thai Army Conscriptees are selected with a lottery system – Al Jazeera

Pongsakorn Rodchomphu and several other members of the opposition Future Forward Party have submitted a formal draft revision to the Conscription Act that would make military conscription voluntary, except in emergency situations.

The Nation reports that the proposal was put forward to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai yesterday.

Pongsakorn hopes it will be accepted as an amendment to Thailand’s Conscription Act, adding that Future Forward believes the current legislation, unchanged since 1954, needs to be updated to reflect modern Thailand.

“We strongly believe military service should be voluntary rather than mandatory. Mandatory conscription should come into effect only in wartime or in states of emergency. Otherwise it is a violation of an individual’s rights.”

If approved, the amendment would mean an end to the mandatory conscription currently in place for all Thai men once they turn 21. Instead, those aged between 18 and 40 could sign up on a voluntary basis.

“We also propose that the period of service be five years rather than two and that enlisted personnel be allowed to progress through the ranks up to lieutenant colonel before being discharged no later than age 46. The amended act would also pardon those who avoided enlistment before the revised law came into effect.”

Pongsakorn says extending service time and allowing members of the military to progress up through the ranks would improve efficiency. He says the proposed amendment is also designed to protect human rights and reduce the costs associated with mandatory conscription.

In comments to the media Pongsakorn also addressed the common thread that lower ranking conscripts acted as little more than ‘houseboys’ to senior military personnel.

SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: Future Forward politicians submit their amendments to the 1954 Conscription Act yesterday – The Nation

Crime

MP removed after murder conviction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.

Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.

His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.

Photo: chiangraitimes

Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.

The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government

Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.

Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com

Bangkok

Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is accusing the Thai government of accepting bribes from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, the Japanese company awarded the contract to build a power plant in the southern Thai city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

NACC secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon, alleges that four government officials accepted a 20 million baht bribe from the Japanese firm in exchange for preferential treatment that included the use of a temporary dock while transporting machinery and equipment.

Worawit says that when three ships were turned away from a Thai harbor in early 2015 because they were too big to dock, the Japanese company paid four officials 20 million baht to be allowed to dock.

The Nation reports that the firm was under pressure to begin construction of the power plant and would have been fined 11 million baht a day for failure to start on time.

The four officials who are alleged to have accepted the bribe are Satit Chinnaworn, head of the province’s marine office, Kanin Muangduang, deputy mayor of Thong Nian subdistrict, Aphichat Sawatdirat, the local village headman, and Santiphong Phansawat, an inspector with the marine police.

Worawit says all four will be prosecuted for bribery and Kanin will be removed from his position.

In addition, the NACC accuses two executives from Sino-Thai of being complicit in the bribery. Pakpoom Srichamni and Rakesh Kalia are accused of forging a separate contract for the project, which hid details of the 20 million baht payment.

Both men now face prosecution for assisting a government official in requesting a bribe and failing to carry out their duties in an honest fashion.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com

ASEAN

US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub

May Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

PHOTO: All smiles for the official pics, but backroom tensions emerged between the US and other ASEAN delegations – Reuters

An American diplomat, speaking anonymously, says the US is concerned by the ASEAN nations’ partial boycott of the ASEAN-US summit held in Bangkok yesterday. It was certainly an intentional rebuff to the US after sending a sub-par delegation to the annual ASEAN Summit.

The Bangkok Post reports that the US diplomat calls it an “intentional effort to embarrass” President Trump, adding that such a step is a cause for concern.

“We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision. A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-US relations.”

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien was sent to Bangkok on behalf of President Trump, who has also invited Southeast Asian leaders to a US summit early next year, choosing to forego the annual Thai gathering. Last year, he sent Vice-President Mike Pence, but it’s understood that both he and Pence are too busy on the campaign trail this year.

Last week ASEAN leaders remarked that the ‘low level’ US representation to last weekend’s Summit in Bangkok was a snub of the SE Asian trade bloc by the US government and the White House.

The Bangkok Post reports that protocol dictates that yesterday’s meeting with the US delegation would normally be attended by prime ministers or presidents, and seven of the ten Southeast Asian countries are believed to have been making a point by sending their foreign ministers instead.

The only countries to send their leaders were Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also in Bangkok as part of a trade mission, holding a private conference that was attended by around 1,000 business professionals and government officials. Despite what is being seen as a snub by Trump, Ross insists the US government and American businesses are committed to the ASEAN region.

The Bangkok Post report concludes that the ASEAN region is seen as a rapidly-growing market, comprising nearly 650 million people. ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The bloc, started in 1967, includes some of the fastest growing and stable economies in the world, and will be part of the new RCEP, the world’s largest trading bloc which is set to kick off early in 2020, which will also include Australia, South Korea, China, Japan and India.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 day ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 months ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5

