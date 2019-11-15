Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription | The Thaiger

Politics
Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription
PHOTO: Thai Army Conscriptees are selected with a lottery system – Al Jazeera
Pongsakorn Rodchomphu and several other members of the opposition Future Forward Party have submitted a formal draft revision to the Conscription Act that would make military conscription voluntary, except in emergency situations.
The Nation reports that the proposal was put forward to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai yesterday.
Pongsakorn hopes it will be accepted as an amendment to Thailand’s Conscription Act, adding that Future Forward believes the current legislation, unchanged since 1954, needs to be updated to reflect modern Thailand.
“We strongly believe military service should be voluntary rather than mandatory. Mandatory conscription should come into effect only in wartime or in states of emergency. Otherwise it is a violation of an individual’s rights.”
If approved, the amendment would mean an end to the mandatory conscription currently in place for all Thai men once they turn 21. Instead, those aged between 18 and 40 could sign up on a voluntary basis.
“We also propose that the period of service be five years rather than two and that enlisted personnel be allowed to progress through the ranks up to lieutenant colonel before being discharged no later than age 46. The amended act would also pardon those who avoided enlistment before the revised law came into effect.”
Pongsakorn says extending service time and allowing members of the military to progress up through the ranks would improve efficiency. He says the proposed amendment is also designed to protect human rights and reduce the costs associated with mandatory conscription.
In comments to the media Pongsakorn also addressed the common thread that lower ranking conscripts acted as little more than ‘houseboys’ to senior military personnel.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Future Forward politicians submit their amendments to the 1954 Conscription Act yesterday – The Nation
Crime
MP removed after murder conviction
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.
Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.
His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.
Photo: chiangraitimes
Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.
The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government
Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.
Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Bangkok
Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is accusing the Thai government of accepting bribes from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, the Japanese company awarded the contract to build a power plant in the southern Thai city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
NACC secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon, alleges that four government officials accepted a 20 million baht bribe from the Japanese firm in exchange for preferential treatment that included the use of a temporary dock while transporting machinery and equipment.
Worawit says that when three ships were turned away from a Thai harbor in early 2015 because they were too big to dock, the Japanese company paid four officials 20 million baht to be allowed to dock.
The Nation reports that the firm was under pressure to begin construction of the power plant and would have been fined 11 million baht a day for failure to start on time.
The four officials who are alleged to have accepted the bribe are Satit Chinnaworn, head of the province’s marine office, Kanin Muangduang, deputy mayor of Thong Nian subdistrict, Aphichat Sawatdirat, the local village headman, and Santiphong Phansawat, an inspector with the marine police.
Worawit says all four will be prosecuted for bribery and Kanin will be removed from his position.
In addition, the NACC accuses two executives from Sino-Thai of being complicit in the bribery. Pakpoom Srichamni and Rakesh Kalia are accused of forging a separate contract for the project, which hid details of the 20 million baht payment.
Both men now face prosecution for assisting a government official in requesting a bribe and failing to carry out their duties in an honest fashion.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
ASEAN
US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub
PHOTO: All smiles for the official pics, but backroom tensions emerged between the US and other ASEAN delegations – Reuters
An American diplomat, speaking anonymously, says the US is concerned by the ASEAN nations’ partial boycott of the ASEAN-US summit held in Bangkok yesterday. It was certainly an intentional rebuff to the US after sending a sub-par delegation to the annual ASEAN Summit.
The Bangkok Post reports that the US diplomat calls it an “intentional effort to embarrass” President Trump, adding that such a step is a cause for concern.
“We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision. A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-US relations.”
US national security adviser Robert O’Brien was sent to Bangkok on behalf of President Trump, who has also invited Southeast Asian leaders to a US summit early next year, choosing to forego the annual Thai gathering. Last year, he sent Vice-President Mike Pence, but it’s understood that both he and Pence are too busy on the campaign trail this year.
Last week ASEAN leaders remarked that the ‘low level’ US representation to last weekend’s Summit in Bangkok was a snub of the SE Asian trade bloc by the US government and the White House.
The Bangkok Post reports that protocol dictates that yesterday’s meeting with the US delegation would normally be attended by prime ministers or presidents, and seven of the ten Southeast Asian countries are believed to have been making a point by sending their foreign ministers instead.
The only countries to send their leaders were Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also in Bangkok as part of a trade mission, holding a private conference that was attended by around 1,000 business professionals and government officials. Despite what is being seen as a snub by Trump, Ross insists the US government and American businesses are committed to the ASEAN region.
The Bangkok Post report concludes that the ASEAN region is seen as a rapidly-growing market, comprising nearly 650 million people. ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The bloc, started in 1967, includes some of the fastest growing and stable economies in the world, and will be part of the new RCEP, the world’s largest trading bloc which is set to kick off early in 2020, which will also include Australia, South Korea, China, Japan and India.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai Airways must modify rehabilitation plan to survive: Airline President
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
Inaugural Thailand Charter Week in Phuket opens tomorrow
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht
Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription
Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals
Bangkok’s office rental hot spots
Thailand ranks in top five economies for salary increases
The curious tale of the second-hand BMW – Future Forward MP winds back the clock on events
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
MP removed after murder conviction
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
Trending
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
- Bangkok3 days ago
Increase in use of biodegradable krathongs pleases Bangkok governor
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival
- Bangkok3 days ago
TAT opens 100 baht tourism scheme
- News3 days ago
Drunk man reports car stolen
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Nakri weakens to a storm as it heads into Laos
- Crime3 days ago
‘Coconut Water Gang’ arrested for trafficking children in Phuket
- News3 days ago
Thai Airways offers One Pass One Price Value Card