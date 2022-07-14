Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand

Yesterday evening, Thai police fatally shot a man wanted under suspicion of raping a child. The police were about to arrest the man when he allegedly fired a single shot at the police. In response, police fired over 30 shots at the man’s car, instantly killing him at a petrol station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province in central Thailand.

According to employees of a petrol station in Lat Bua Luang district, a man in a black Honda Jazz car pulled into the petrol station at around 8:30pm yesterday. The car parked in front of the toilet for about 15 minutes when 2 police cars arrived at the station and parked next to it.

The employees said that when the police got out of their cars, the man inside the Honda sedan fired a single shot at the police. In “self defence”, police fired over 30 shots at the man’s car, killing him instantly.

Police from Lat Bua Police Station were called to the scene at around 9:30pm. Police found the body of a 39 year old man from Suphan Buri province inside the car, and collected evidence for over 3 hours. More than 30 shots were fired at the man in total, around 20 of them hitting his body, said police.

The man was wanted under 2 arrest warrants from Suphan Buri Provincial Court, one for raping a child under 15 years old and another for taking a child under 15 years old away from their parents for indecent purposes.

The police officers who shot the suspected child rapist are “extraordinary” police from Suphan Buri Provincial Police Investigation Unit.

SOURCE: Sanook