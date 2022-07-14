Police search for 3 rogue cops & soldier involved in illegal gun trade

Arrest warrants have been issued for three rogue cops and a soldier for selling illegal firearms to the criminal underworld in the southern province of Phattalung.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, reported a huge police investigation is still ongoing to determine the sources of firearms used by the different offenders.

In the first case, Big Joke reported that Sergeant Major First Class Soldier Kittipong Chaiprom sold an M16 rifle to a drug dealer named Wasan for 50,000 baht. Fortunately, Wasan’s plan to use the rifle against a rival was thwarted by the police investigation.

In the second case, arrest warrants have been issued for three police officers, including Police Lieutenant Pongsak Parachai, Police Senior Sergeant Major Thawatchai Phetburi, and Police Senior Sergeant Major Suthep Pengtip.

Big Joke reported that one M16 rifle has been seized from drug dealer as part of the second investigation. The rifle belongs to the government and was in the possession of Police Senior Sergeant Major Thawatchai Phetburi, while he was on duty in the deep south provinces. Thawatchai took the rifle to a pawnshop in exchange for money. The rifle eventually fell into the hands of a drug dealer.

Thawatchai is still at large and once he is apprehended, he will be charged with defalcation, failure to perform properly, and neglect of duty.

The other two police officers, Pongsak and Suthep, were reported to be involved in the illegal firearms trade, but the details of their actions haven’t been revealed as yet.

Once they are caught, they will be charged with failure to perform properly, neglect of duty, and possessing firearms without permission.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Khaosod