Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call | The Thaiger

Crime
Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call
A woman said she was pistol-whipped by her ex-boyfriend, but police did nothing when she first reported the incident. No police responded to the scene. In a photo she posted on social media, her head is down like she had just been hit and blood splattered on the seat.
Orawan Singkum wrote in Thai, translated by Google, that her ex hit her multiple times with a gun. Her ex allegedly pointed the gun at her sister’s head and threatened to kill her and her family. Her sister called the village police chief, but no one came. She said she went to the office and reported the incident to police, but they told her they had no power to arrest the man.
The story was picked up by multiple Thai news sources. She later posted on Facebook saying police are “now working on it.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Facebook
Crime
Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother
A teenage boy allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times because, he told police, he couldn’t live up to her expectations and said he wanted the freedom to make his own decisions without parental scrutiny. The 16 year old boy is charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon. The mother has serious injuries but is in stable condition.
The boy had been living with his 70 year old grandmother in Songkhla until about 2 weeks ago when his 34 year old mother came back from overseas. The boy felt pressure from the mother once she was back, although she never forced him to do anything. He told police he “could not bear living up to her expectations”. Around 3 am Sunday morning, he allegedly blind-folded his mother, gagged her and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife.
When the mother told him she loved him, the boy stopped, ran out of the house and asked his relatives to take him to the Hat Yai Police station. He wrote a note to police admitting to the crime.
“I covered her eyes and mouth, and stabbed her many times in the abdomen. I wanted to take her life.”
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
With the government struggling to find revenue streams for its economic stimulus plans to rebuild an economy battered by Covid-19, Thailand’s justice minister thinks he has an idea to help. He wants authorities to target businesses that launder drug money from the Golden Triangle and has set a target of 1.5 billion baht by August.
The minister says anti-drug forces, both civilian and military, have arrested 125 drug suspects and seized millions of speed pills and manufacturing equipment in northern Thailand. Officials are also expected to freeze around 50 million baht worth of assets related to the arrested traffickers. He says the Golden Triangle, bordering Chiang Rai and northern provinces, is a huge source of drugs and a haven for traffickers. Traffickers launder money there then send it back to drug syndicates in other countries.
The money laundering involves the purchase of precious metal bullion, gold ornaments and construction materials as well as online gambling, which facilitates daily money transfers.
“Officials will look for suspicious businesses that have grown disproportionately in the past few years. The Revenue Department will also support the investigation.”
The justice minister believes intensified action should result in the seizure of at least 1.5 billion baht by August, compared with 700 million baht seized from drug traffickers last year. Just last week, assets valued at 42 million baht were frozen by Chiang Rai police.
Drug syndicates smuggle drugs into Thailand across the border from Myanmar, Cambodia or Laos, then distribute them to Bangkok and other major cities. The Thai and Burmese governments have independently stepped up their anti-narcotics efforts in the Golden Triangle region, mostly with little real effect, other than a parade of weekly photo opportunities with large drug seizures – in truth, a tiny proportion of the drugs that leak through their patrols.
Authorities say the number of drug seizures has risen 1000% in just the past 2 years, a stark indication of the growth in industrial-scale production in the Golden Triangle.
Thailand remains a major trafficking route for opiates and synthetic drugs manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin states, the northeastern states that border China, Laos and Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Police in the southern Surat Thani province now say the death of a Ukrainian woman on Koh Samuiwas either from natural causes or suicide, and have specifically ruled out homicide. Officers found 32 year old Olga Frolova’s phone in her knapsack and suggest that she died while resting in the forest from exhaustion and heat, or at her own hand by suicide. Security footage showed that she walked to the location where body was found after returning a rented motorbike on May 25.
Authorities on Koh Samui have explicitly ruled out murder as the cause of death. The woman’s decomposed body was retrieved from a trench in a forested area on June 7. Police say they’re satisfied that both Frolova’s estranged husband and her new partner, a UK man, had nothing to do with her death.
The chief of police for Surat Thani says the case is closed. He told reporters police now believe Frolova may have taken her own life following a visit to a motorbike rental company on May 25. She appeared to have difficulties paying the bill for the rental, an encounter which was captured on CCTV footage.
The body was first discovered by 47 year old hotel worker Uthen Ruangnon while he was picking mushrooms on June 5. A “foul odour” drew him to the area. He later brought neighbours with him to the scene on June 7, when the alarm was raised.
An investigation of Frolova’s phone and social media usage showed that the Ukrainian often researched suicide and methods of carrying it out. Police also unearthed a long history of treatment for bipolar disorder and two further mood disorders which may have contributed to the woman’s state of mind.
The chief said that the investigating team is still awaiting the final autopsy report, which should be available in a matter of weeks. This is required, in order to classify the cause of death as a health issue or suicide.
SOURCE Thai Examiner
Kevin Martyn
June 15, 2020 at 2:47 pm
Domestic violence against any woman or girl just shows the weakness of a Thai man…..I hope the girl got justice but i very much doubt that she did because she is just a normal person and NOT rich!