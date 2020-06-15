Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday | The Thaiger

image
Expats

Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday

Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday
More information has emerged today about the proposed travel-bubble arrangements for foreigners coming to Thailand in the short term. Travel-bubble tourism will include limits on destinations and visitor numbers. There will also be restrictions on the origins of the inbound flights. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has addressed the issue with media this morning.

The travel bubbles would be reciprocal arrangements between cities and countries with a shared low-risk Covid 19 status.

The PM confirmed that the government is still deciding on the areas of the country where visitors and tourists will be allowed to go and how much flexibility they will have on their travel arrangements. He said that areas available for a tourist or foreign traveller reboot will have to have strict policies in place with their businesses to ensure adherence to social distancing.

“Tourists will not be able to roam, but to go only to places that are opened to them and have disease control capabilities. This is the guideline for the reception of foreign tourists. I think it is safe and better than liberalised tourism.”

“There must be regulations for this before international tourism resumes. We will do it in a step-by-step manner. We will see if the countries that cooperate with us also have collaboration at a city-to-city level.”

“Tourists must also have health certificates.”

“Travellers would continue to face strict examination at border entry checkpoints.”

The PM says the government was still deliberating which areas visitors would be allowed to go to when the ban on tourism is lifted. A meeting to decide on the future of travel bubbles, the restrictions imposed on foreign visitors, and the countries considered ‘safe’, will be discussed this Wednesday.

No dates for a resumption of any foreign inbound travel has been announced. But a ban on inbound travel remains in play until at least the end of June. Repatriation flights for Thai citizens continues this month.

The PM also alluded to ‘cities’ rather than ‘countries’ for the proposed travel bubbles.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    richard barker

    June 15, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Did the Thai PM read a previous story about 1000 foreigners per day visiting Thailand? is he happy that many of his people are doing it tough in particularly the lower scale tourist jobs ie bars and restaurants. Does he believe that countries such as Australia will allow it’s citizens to travel to countries with AD HOC restrictions, they are looking for controlled efforts to get rid of or restrict the occurence of this virus. Whilst the numbers look good for control and outbreak ie return to country not local, the controls, instructions, openings of businesses, airports seems to change daily. Outside governments are suspicious of this as it is not a smooth transition. I wish it was and you probably aware that here in Australia the government has just changed the date for people to be allowed to leave the country to 17 September 2020 and that includes New Zealand supposedly the first country we are allowed to travel to so things here wont happen soon sadly

    Reply

