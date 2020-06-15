Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday | The Thaiger

Expats
Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday
More information has emerged today about the proposed travel-bubble arrangements for foreigners coming to Thailand in the short term. Travel-bubble tourism will include limits on destinations and visitor numbers. There will also be restrictions on the origins of the inbound flights. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has addressed the issue with media this morning.
The travel bubbles would be reciprocal arrangements between cities and countries with a shared low-risk Covid 19 status.
The PM confirmed that the government is still deciding on the areas of the country where visitors and tourists will be allowed to go and how much flexibility they will have on their travel arrangements. He said that areas available for a tourist or foreign traveller reboot will have to have strict policies in place with their businesses to ensure adherence to social distancing.
“Tourists will not be able to roam, but to go only to places that are opened to them and have disease control capabilities. This is the guideline for the reception of foreign tourists. I think it is safe and better than liberalised tourism.”
“There must be regulations for this before international tourism resumes. We will do it in a step-by-step manner. We will see if the countries that cooperate with us also have collaboration at a city-to-city level.”
“Tourists must also have health certificates.”
“Travellers would continue to face strict examination at border entry checkpoints.”
The PM says the government was still deliberating which areas visitors would be allowed to go to when the ban on tourism is lifted. A meeting to decide on the future of travel bubbles, the restrictions imposed on foreign visitors, and the countries considered ‘safe’, will be discussed this Wednesday.
No dates for a resumption of any foreign inbound travel has been announced. But a ban on inbound travel remains in play until at least the end of June. Repatriation flights for Thai citizens continues this month.
The PM also alluded to ‘cities’ rather than ‘countries’ for the proposed travel bubbles.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
If approved by authorities, foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble.” The plan is being prepared for an approval from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration this Wednesday.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage would include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, possibly Singapore and China, but this is speculation until the decisions are made which country the Thai government wants to include in its travel bubble.
But the move doesn’t mean tourists will be back and flocking to the islands or filling up the markets of Bangkok. Only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, probably an equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment, according to a government spokesperson in the Bangkok Post.
“Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.”
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine. The difference being the Thais are arriving from a myriad of countries, many still at high risk. In recent weeks confirmed infected Thais have arrived back from Middle East countries and the US.
The “travel bubbles” will carefully curate the countries from which foreigners will be able to travel from – all low-risk countries with few new cases over an extended period.
If the bubble system works, tourism officials will use the system for a ramping up of tourist arrivals in the future with hopes that it will speed up the economy’s recovery after the hard drop in tourism during March, April and May.
But Thai security officials remain concerned about the country opening up too soon to foreigners, and that it could led to a new wave of local transmissions. They also says that giving privilege to these specific foreigners, while still imposing the 14 day quarantine on repatriated Thai nationals will likely prompt further negative reaction by Thais.
A recent Suan Dusit Poll found that 75.7% of Thais do not want foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon with 54.4% saying that they would like Thai people to tour the country first. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Pattaya
Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry
6 U-turns in the greater Pattaya City area are being upgraded to prevent road accidents, after a recent spate of fatalities. Pattaya City’s mayor told The Pattaya News yesterday that the improvements are being carried out to make the U-turn areas wider and safer.
“6 U-turns on Sukhimwit Road are being fixed and constructed from Jittapawan Temple to the Makro store in South Pattaya, as there have been lots of accidents and deaths at these U-turns over the past several years. Many people have called these U-turns dangerous.”
“These 6 U-turns being improved are expected to be completed in 2 months. This is part of an overall Sukhumwit Road renovation project with an 80 million baht budget.”
2 weeks ago, 2 teenagers were killed at a notorious U-Turn near a Makro store, dubbed “the U-turn of death,” in an incident that caused many to ask for permanent change to the area. The same U-turn had previously been closed, but was later reopened.
Part of the plan for the improvements is clearer signage, clearly marked paint on the turns, multiple danger signs, widening of the overall turns for more visibility and the removal of trees and brush to ensure visibilty and viewpoints are not obscured.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
richard barker
June 15, 2020 at 5:34 pm
Did the Thai PM read a previous story about 1000 foreigners per day visiting Thailand? is he happy that many of his people are doing it tough in particularly the lower scale tourist jobs ie bars and restaurants. Does he believe that countries such as Australia will allow it’s citizens to travel to countries with AD HOC restrictions, they are looking for controlled efforts to get rid of or restrict the occurence of this virus. Whilst the numbers look good for control and outbreak ie return to country not local, the controls, instructions, openings of businesses, airports seems to change daily. Outside governments are suspicious of this as it is not a smooth transition. I wish it was and you probably aware that here in Australia the government has just changed the date for people to be allowed to leave the country to 17 September 2020 and that includes New Zealand supposedly the first country we are allowed to travel to so things here wont happen soon sadly