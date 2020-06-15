Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
From today, 95% of Thailand’s businesses have been given permission to reopen as the country enters Phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. However, nightlife establishments such as pubs, bars and karaoke venues remain closed, and the ban on international arrivals remains in force, with exceptions for repatriated Thais. and foreigners who hold work permits.
The national curfew has been lifted and restaurants are once again allowed to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.
The following venues are all permitted to reopen from today, but in many cases, it will be down to individual businesses to decide if they will do so…
• Conference and exhibition centres, venues that host training events or seminars, concert venues, cinemas, banqueting halls and dance halls. Strict social distancing rules must be adhered to, including up to 5 metres between concertgoers.
• Government buildings being used to host conferences and training events, again with social distancing rules.
• Schools that have fewer than 120 pupils. The reopening of government schools is planned for July 1.
• Amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds can reopen from today, with the exception of bouncy castles and ball pits. Sports venues can reopen but without spectators; events can be televised.
• For restaurants that sell alcohol, promotional events such as happy hours are not permitted, nor is the use of alcohol hostesses or “beer girls”.
• In terms of transport, buses are permitted to be up to 70% full and airlines are not required to leave every second seat empty, provided passengers wear masks for the duration of the flight.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Court adds “drive through” for filing complaint and documents
One court just north of Bangkok is providing drive through service to ensure social distancing and protect people from a potential return of the coronavirus. People can now stay in their cars, or on their motorbikes, when they file complaints or submit documents to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.
The service is supported the Supreme Court president who wants to bring in more technology and innovative ideas. Just last week the Supreme Court started using video for the verdict delivery process. The move ensures social distancing, and in turn, speeds up process, a plus for inmates waiting on verdicts to get them released.
Last Tuesday, a Supreme Court justice read a verdict for a drug case for the first time using a video conference call.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
If approved by authorities, foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble.” The plan is being prepared for an approval from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration this Wednesday.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage would include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam
But the move doesn’t mean tourists will be back and flocking to the islands or filling up the markets of Bangkok. Only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, probably an equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment, according to a government spokesperson in the Bangkok Post.
“Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.”
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine. The difference being the Thais are arriving from a myriad of countries, many still at high risk. In recent weeks confirmed infected Thais have arrived back from Middle East countries and the US.
The “travel bubbles” will carefully curate the countries from which foreigners will be able to travel from – all low-risk countries with few new cases over an extended period.
If the bubble system works, tourism officials will use the system for a ramping up of tourist arrivals in the future with hopes that it will speed up the economy’s recovery after the hard drop in tourism during March, April and May.
But Thai security officials remain concerned about the country opening up too soon to foreigners, and that it could led to a new wave of local transmissions. They also says that giving privilege to these specific foreigners, while still imposing the 14 day quarantine on repatriated Thai nationals will likely prompt further negative reaction by Thais.
A recent Suan Dusit Poll found that 75.7% of Thais do not want foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon with 54.4% saying that they would like Thai people to tour the country first. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fears over “second wave” as China reports new outbreak in Beijing suburb
Beijing has once again instigated tight controls as China reports 49 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, 36 of which are in the Fengtai district. Until recently, the city had gone more than 50 days without any new cases, but it has now recorded 36 new cases on two consecutive days. This is the highest number of daily cases since officials began releasing figures. China’s National Health Commission has reported 10 new imported cases of the virus as well.
The Beijing outbreak is believed to have originated at a market selling meat and fruit and vegetables. Authorities have now closed 11 residential developments around the market, with residents banned from leaving. Fengtai district, where the market is located, has been classified as a “high risk” area. Officials have also put a stop to sporting events in the city and shut tourist attractions over the weekend. Restaurants are being told to avoid having large groups eating together.
Beijing had recorded almost 80 new cases over the past week, all locally transmitted and linked to “Xinfadi”, a sprawling meat and vegetable wholesale market in the southwestern district of Fengtai that supplies most of the city’s fruit and vegetables. The total number of cases recorded on the Chinese mainland is 83,181, with 4,634 deaths. However, China doesn’t include asymptomatic carriers in its tally of confirmed cases.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
Thais continue to provide for the spirits despite tough times
Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased
Long tailbacks in central Thailand following 10 car pile up
Court adds “drive through” for filing complaint and documents
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Fears over “second wave” as China reports new outbreak in Beijing suburb
4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale
Borders start to reopen in Europe but restrictions on free travel remain
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother
Phase 3 easing generated 200 billion baht into Thai economy
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 14)
Tourist attractions get ready for tomorrow’s Phase 4 easing
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- Bangkok3 days ago
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
- Crime3 days ago
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
- Crime2 days ago
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
- Crime4 days ago
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
- Business2 days ago
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday