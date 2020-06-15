Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted | The Thaiger

From today, 95% of Thailand’s businesses have been given permission to reopen as the country enters Phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. However, nightlife establishments such as pubs, bars and karaoke venues remain closed, and the ban on international arrivals remains in force, with exceptions for repatriated Thais. and foreigners who hold work permits.

The national curfew has been lifted and restaurants are once again allowed to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.

The following venues are all permitted to reopen from today, but in many cases, it will be down to individual businesses to decide if they will do so…

• Conference and exhibition centres, venues that host training events or seminars, concert venues, cinemas, banqueting halls and dance halls. Strict social distancing rules must be adhered to, including up to 5 metres between concertgoers.

• Government buildings being used to host conferences and training events, again with social distancing rules.

• Schools that have fewer than 120 pupils. The reopening of government schools is planned for July 1.

• Amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds can reopen from today, with the exception of bouncy castles and ball pits. Sports venues can reopen but without spectators; events can be televised.

• For restaurants that sell alcohol, promotional events such as happy hours are not permitted, nor is the use of alcohol hostesses or “beer girls”.

• In terms of transport, buses are permitted to be up to 70% full and airlines are not required to leave every second seat empty, provided passengers wear masks for the duration of the flight.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News