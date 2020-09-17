image
Crime

Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO

Caitlin Ashworth

PHOTO: Thairath
Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Phetchabun prison disguised in a guard’s uniform. He was also seen on security camera footage carrying documents and wearing a face mask and hat that hid his face.

35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, who had been incarcerated on theft charges, walked out of the prison unnoticed around 9:54am this morning. Police did not say when they noticed the inmate was gone, but say he was seen on surveillance camera footage walking out of prison wearing the uniform with documents in his hand.

Reports say the man stopped by his house and left on a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation and suspect the man went north to the Lom Sak district where he has family.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกเรือนจำเพชรบูรณ์

นช.ปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกนักโทษชายคดีลักทรัพย์ แต่งชุดปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกเรือนจำฯเพชรบูรณ์ หลบหนีอย่างใจเย็นคลิกอ่าน https://bit.ly/32DuL5l#นักโทษ #ปลอมเป็นผู้คุม #แหกคุก #เรือนจำเพชรบูรณ์ #แหกคุกเพชรบูรณ์

Posted by สำนักข่าวไอเอ็นเอ็น : innnews on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

    Ricky Cleats

    September 17, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Midnight Express

