Crime
Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO
Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Phetchabun prison disguised in a guard’s uniform. He was also seen on security camera footage carrying documents and wearing a face mask and hat that hid his face.
35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, who had been incarcerated on theft charges, walked out of the prison unnoticed around 9:54am this morning. Police did not say when they noticed the inmate was gone, but say he was seen on surveillance camera footage walking out of prison wearing the uniform with documents in his hand.
Reports say the man stopped by his house and left on a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation and suspect the man went north to the Lom Sak district where he has family.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกเรือนจำเพชรบูรณ์
นช.ปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกนักโทษชายคดีลักทรัพย์ แต่งชุดปลอมเป็นผู้คุมแหกคุกเรือนจำฯเพชรบูรณ์ หลบหนีอย่างใจเย็นคลิกอ่าน https://bit.ly/32DuL5l#นักโทษ #ปลอมเป็นผู้คุม #แหกคุก #เรือนจำเพชรบูรณ์ #แหกคุกเพชรบูรณ์
Posted by สำนักข่าวไอเอ็นเอ็น : innnews on Thursday, September 17, 2020
Crime
Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat
Who doesn’t want a good seat when riding in a public van? But sometimes people get stuck a bad seat. One woman got so mad at a person for “stealing” her seat, that she attacked her. She’s been arrested and faces charges for causing bodily injury. On the van ride from Future Park Rangsit to Victory Monument in Bangkok, the woman yelled at another woman for allegedly taking her seat, saying “You have bad behavior” and cursed at her. When the van stopped at the destination, the chased after the other woman, yelling. She then started attacking the woman by […]
Crime
Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide
Bangkok police found 5 family members, including a 9 year old boy, shot dead inside a Suksawat home this morning. Police suspect the incident was a murder suicide, or even a multiple suicide. Neighbours say they heard several gunshots coming from the house and called the police. Officers from the Thun Khru police station found 3 men, a woman and a 9 year old boy dead on the floor in pools of blood. They say one of the men had a pistol in his hand. The family worked together trading auto parts and police say the man holding the gun […]
Crime
Police crackdown on major drug syndicate, make 3 more arrests
“A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2018, but he wasn’t arrested until June of this year.” Police made 3 arrests in an effort to take down a major drug syndicate, totalling up to 16 arrests related to the gang. The 3 arrests, which included a man in monkhood, are all connected to a major drug dealer named Jittaphan Meemuang, also known as the alias Jun Bordin. Jitaphan’s network allegedly smuggles illicit drugs from northern border provinces and keeps them at a Sing Buri warehouse. The drug network operates in the Central Plains region and has about 1 billion […]
