World
Czech man behind trans Thai refugee attack avoids Paris trial
The Czech man behind an attack on a Thai trans activist has had his appeal delayed again.
A Paris court postponed the appeal trial of Petr Donatek, a Czech man who allegedly hired two thugs to beat up trans activist Aum Neko and musician Nithiwat Wannasiri in France. According to Prachatai, Aum Neko is a political refugee in France, well known for her virulent position against the Thai state.
Donatek is appealing against a 30-month sentence he was handed in absentia for his role in the case. Donatek was not in the dock long. His lawyer claimed personal problems and certified that Thai and Czech interpreters were not available. The president of the court postponed the trial to January 19.
After the coup of May 2014, about 100 political activists fled the country, mostly involved in the red-shirt movement. The attack happened in Paris around midnight on November 17, 2019.
A small group of Thai refugees were dining at a brasserie in District 15 of Paris when two men with hoods over their heads, entered the bar and attacked Aum Neko and musician Nithiwat Wannasiri. The Thais fought back and the attackers fled, but they were pursued by Aum Neko’s companion, who called the police. A few minutes later, they were stopped by police while trying to steal a scooter.
Two Czech nationals, Jakub Hosek and Daniel Vokal, were arrested for the attack but may have had a different target.
During their trial, the two heavies claimed to have been hired by a third Czech man, Petr Donatek.
Donatek was in Paris on the day of the assault but returned home to the Czech Republic without being arrested. Hosek and Vokal each received 26-month jail sentences but have been released.
Donatek, the alleged organiser of the attack, was sentenced to 30 months in jail in absentia. He was detained in Italy last October and extradited to France. Since then, he has been in jail in a suburb of Paris.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Czech man behind trans Thai refugee attack avoids Paris trial
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Train smashes car off the tracks in southern Thailand, killing 3
Best boarding schools in Thailand
Patani Colonial Territory designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand