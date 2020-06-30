Police arrest man who allegedly recorded women using a public toilet in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest man who allegedly recorded women using a public toilet in Bangkok
Police have arrested a man who allegedly recorded a video of a women while they were both using the toilet in a Bangkok petrol station’s public restroom. The woman looked up and noticed a mobile phone taped on the ceiling while she was using the toilet.
The woman reported it the petrol station owner. Police later arrested 23 year old ‘Sa Kaew’ who works at the petrol station. The woman wrote a post on Facebook, sharing her experience.
“I am always cautious when using public toilets and this time I was shocked to see a mobile phone attached to the toilet ceiling.”
“I fetched the phone and gave it to the petrol station owner, who was surprised to see it.”
Klong Ton Police Station police are now continuing their investigations.
Tourism
Thailand’s hotel industry pushing ahead with recovery
Optimism is building in some corners of the hospitality industry as Thailand pushes ahead with it Covid-19 recovery phases. Occupancy rates in at least Bangkok and Phuket are likely to bottom out soon with the lifting of travel restrictions, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.
Thailand’s hotel industry is now entering a recovery phase following the country’s decision to issue a partial easing of lockdown measures, including inter-provincial travel restrictions. There is an expected surge in domestic travel and tourism with the reintroduction of domestic flights, and the slow opening of international borders in the coming months.
The country’s tourism and hotels sector has been significantly impacted since the first reported case of Covid-19 in Thailand on January 13, 2020.
“With the country introducing a government-directed lockdown and placing strict limitations on domestic and international mobility, revenue per available room trended downward during the first four months of 2020, led by declines in occupancy.”
However, optimism of a gradual recovery remains high for both markets, given strong domestic and global brand recognition and a mature hospitality sector well-prepared to align with stringent health and safety guidelines introduced by The Tourism Authority of Thailand ‘s “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration program.
“In 2019, Bangkok was named, for the fourth consecutive year, as the most popular travel destination in Mastercard’s Global Destinations Cities Index, while Phuket was rated the #2 Most Popular Asia Destination by TripAdvisor.”
Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Executive VP, Investment Sales, Asia Pacific, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group says that Thailand’s hotel industry is a bellwether market in global and regional hospitality circles.
“Its Covid-19 recovery will be closely observed by operators and investors. With both government and bank support, we’re optimistic a market like Bangkok, with its well-balanced offering to business and leisure demand, will be amongst the first hotel sectors regionally to display meaningful recovery, whilst Phuket will take relatively longer as it relies more on international and leisure demand.”
The maturity of Thailand’s hotel space, as well as bank and government support so far, have helped the industry alleviate the full impact of Covid-19, despite wide-spread issues with cash flows and fixed operational overheads. JLL expects fewer distressed asset sales in Bangkok compared to other markets in Thailand due to robust balance sheets held by many owners. Investors have been looking for opportunities in Thailand, with greater interest expected initially from developers and private equity firms who tend to be less risk-averse as the recovery gains momentum.
According to JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality, operators and investors in Thailand’s hotel industry should also consider several factors to optimise their recovery strategies:
- Critically evaluate hotel positioning and segmentation mix in light of extensive current supply and future pipeline.
- Calculate breakeven occupancy and factor in gradual demand ramp up, taking into consideration potential travel bubbles being considered by the Thai government.
- Focus on brand, operating and distribution partners when setting out a differentiating strategy to the local market, whilst following the opening of borders carefully.
- Take advantage of the government’s domestic tourism promotion to help restart operations and build local customer loyalty; launch staycation packages to take advantage of pent up domestic demand
- Look for every opportunity to get guests ready for post-Covid-19 travel, embrace the restrictions and set up health and safety protocols for the reopening.
Crime
Pathumthani police vow to wipe out loan sharks
Police in Pathumthani, north of Bangkok, pledged to eliminate the loan shark network in the area after a borrower was assaulted in the Rangsit municipality and ended up spending 2 months in ICU. 63 year old Weerapat, a merchant, told police he suspects the attackers were men working for a “Mrs Millionaire.” The victim had borrowed 80,000 from her in 2016 and she allegedly threatened him with physical harm if he didn’t repay the money on time.
Weerapat was assaulted in March. Police say they didn’t realise the attack stemmed from a loan shark business until the victim was able to speak again. They say they’re now determined to prosecute the perpetrators and eradicate the illegal business.
Earlier in the week, 5 Chinese nationals were arrested in Chon Buri for running the “True Cash Pro” mobile app, which provided unlicensed personal loans at illegally high interest rates. The Central Investigation Bureau collaborated on the operation.
“After receiving complaints from several people that the company behind the app demanded high interest on personal loans, we tracked down the operation to a building in Pattaya, Banglamung district. Some plaintiffs reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest of 22-28% to the company.”
Investigation revealed that True Cash Pro Company recorded cash flow of more than 100 million baht per month and had over 10,000 customers. Apart from arresting the 5 Chinese nationals, authorities confiscated 11 laptop computers, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones during the raid.
The bureau has now requested a separate court order against a Bangkok-based collection company contracted by True Cash Pro. The company reportedly collected repayments from True Cash Pro customers for a fee of 580 baht per case. Officials seized 6 bank accounts from both companies with total deposits of 22 million baht.
Crime
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Prosecutors have reminded Thailand’s constabulary that it’s the their responsibility to speed up finding and arresting Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is wanted in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case, before the case expires. He fled to an unknown destination on a private plane 2 days before he was due to face charges. There had been a series of delays and miss-steps by Thai police, either by design or incompetence, leading up to Vorauth’s disappearance. Vorayuth managed to delay court hearings 7 times.
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says they cannot extradite the suspect until police determine which country he’s living in.
35 year old Vorayuth, who has been spotted at sporting events and elsewhere abroad, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road on September 3, 2012. Police have 7 years left to find Vorayuth before the statute of limitations for the most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, expires. A speeding charge was dropped when the 1 year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and a second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired in 2017.
“Don’t forget that the extradition is possible only while the statute of limitations for this charge still is valid. And it’s the police’s responsibility to first locate him.”
When Vorayuth’s country of residence is discovered, the OAG will find out if that country has a criminal extradition pact with Thailand. If not, a diplomatic approach will be adopted instead, according to the spokesman.
Previously, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that there had been an effort to exempt Vorayuth from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding, by officers at Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station.
It was not until April 27, 2017 that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.
in 2018, the Interpol “Red Notice,” (a worldwide request to find and arrest an individual pending extradition) for Vorayuth disappeared from the Interpol website. It was unclear when the notice went missing and why, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Vorayuth’s behalf.
Meanwhile, the media have been able to track him down, and photograph him, since he’s been on the run, achieving something an entire police force has been unable to recreate.
