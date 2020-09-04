Police arrest 7 for alleged face mask scam | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest 7 for alleged face mask scam
Police arrested 7 people allegedly involved in a multi-million baht scam selling face masks online and not delivering them. The Royal Thai Police teamed up with police in Seoul and Hong Kong for the investigation.
Police say 3 Thai women and 4 Cameroon nationals were arrested on fraud charges. The transnational investigation started when complaints were filed by people in Seoul and Hong Kong, claiming they had paid for large shipments of face masks, but did not receive their orders. 12 million baht was made in the alleged scam, according to the deputy national police chief and director of the Technology Crime Suppression Division Suwat Jangyodsuk.
“1 South Korean national and 2 Hong Kong people filed complaints with the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division that they had transferred more than $400,000 USD or about 12 million baht to the company for face masks, but did not receive the products.”
The group allegedly ran a company called Timbermate selling face masks online, according to Suwat. The website advertises face masks with respirators they say will protect against the coronavirus, adding that common face mask like surgical masks and those with N95 respirators have insufficient filtration and do not properly fit the face. A post was made on the website Scam Survivors saying that there were identical websites for Timbermate under different domain names.
Thai police tracked down 7 people allegedly involved in the scam and found them in Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Kalasin provinces. The 7 people arrested are charged with fraud, money laundering, uploading false information online, working without a work permit and overstaying their visa.
“The suspects include three men and a woman all from Cameroon and three Thai women. Officials also confiscated more than 150 items in their possession, such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, bank passbooks, ATM cards, cars, face masks, thermal scanners and 6.14 million baht in cash.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
A 49 year old Belgian man has been arrested by Thai immigration police after being discovered living in the Kingdom without a passport. The man was reported to be living in an apartment at Wang Thonglang, a north east suburb of Bangkok. Officials started an investigation into a “good looking European man” that spoke fluent Thai and discovered that the man has been living in the same apartment for over 4 years. Residents told immigration officials that the man often brought Thai women to his apartment. It didn’t appear that he had a job either, according to the neighbours. Officials went to […]
Crime
5 key recommendations emerge from Boss investigation
5 proposals have been made by an independent panel as the government mops up the recent internal investigations into the mishandling of the “Boss” case. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has been given the task of implementing the 5 key recommendations made by panels that have examined the botched investigations over the hit-and-run case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, the co-founder of the Thai Red Bull soft drink empire. The incident happened exactly 8 years ago, yesterday. 47 year old police officer Wichian Klanprasert was allegedly killed by Boss who was driving a family-owned silver Ferrari at the time. […]
Crime
Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate
A Bangkok police officer is looking at potential criminal charges after he allegedly let a drug suspect go free and took her to a hotel. Some reports claim officer Pot Boontip made a deal with the inmate, trading sex for freedom. The officer says that part of the story isn’t true. Boontip says he took the 48 year old woman to a hotel, but they did not have sex, the Nation Thailand reports. Surveillance camera footage shows the officer releasing the suspect from her cell at the Bukkalo Police Station. Police have not yet pressed charges and are still investigating […]
Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters
Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine
Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again
Immigration to deport men after alleged eco-vandalism in Koh Phangan
UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning
Police arrest 7 for alleged face mask scam
Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials
Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine
BTS looks to a Grammy nomination after scoring their first Billboard #1 single
Social distancing at the bar? Pattaya Police remind venues about Covid-19 rules
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
‘The Batman’ star, Robert Pattinson, tests positive for Covid-19 in the UK
Tourism officials look to end dual pricing for expats
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
When will the world open up again for travel?
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Economy3 days ago
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
- Expats3 days ago
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
- Expats2 days ago
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements