Phuket police seize 40,000 baht drug haul and arrest high-profile peddlers

Picture courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

In a significant anti-drug operation, Phuket Provincial Police have apprehended two notable drug peddlers known by their aliases ‘Ming Samkong’ and ‘Care Paniang’. The areas of Samkong and Soi Paniang, famous points in the vicinity of Phuket Town and into Ratsada, act as their monikers’ inspiration.

The arrests took place on Wednesday in a successful raid spearheaded by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division of Phuket Provincial Police.

Twenty-six year old Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaen, residing in Moo 6, Wichit, was apprehended in a rented room situated in Soi Paniang 3, Moo 5, Ratsada. Further investigation led to the discovery of an alarming quantity of contraband – 737 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and 37.15 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice). The evidence collected totalled 10 items, including a motorbike valued at around 40,000 baht (US$1,167).

Natthaphon was charged with the illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics with the intention to distribute and for consuming Category 1 narcotics. He also faced charges related to his involvement in online gambling, The Phuket News reported.

The second arrest involved Nattakarn ‘Care’ Chanthongsuk, a 23 year old resident of Moo 6, Kathu. The apprehension was carried out at the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Laboratory No. 1 on Chumphon Rd in Phuket Town under the charge of “using a Category 1 narcotic”

Following their arrests, both Natthaphon and Nattakarn were escorted to the Phuket City Police Station where the charges were formally instituted.

