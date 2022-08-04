Crime
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
The father and two stepbrothers of a 12 year old Thai girl have been jailed for the alleged rape of the child.
The father, 46 year old Yapard Aree-air, and two stepbrothers, 19 year old Arun Saeng-atit, and a 17 year old Khao, were arrested and charged, after the girl reported the incident to police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Da, accompanied by her aunt, visited Tha Sala Police Station on Monday, August 1, to file the complaint against her father and two stepbrothers.
She told police that she had been repeatedly raped by her father and two stepbrothers for months.
The aunt told police that Da’s mother divorced the girl’s father several years ago and left the daughter living with Yapad and his new wife.
The aunt added that her niece was raped by Yapad when they were at home alone, as did the two stepbrothers when they visited the home of their mother.
Da decided to flee to her aunt’s house and revealed what happened.
Yesterday, the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court, and the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Juvenile and Family Court issued warrants to police for the rapists’ arrest after gathering enough evidence.
All three suspects were charged with sexually assaulting a child aged under 15 years old. Arresting officers revealed the alleged rapists refused to answer any questions.
The father and older stepbrother, Arun, will be imprisoned in a provincial prison while the sentence of the younger stepbrother, Khao, will be judged by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Juvenile and Family Court as he is under 18 years old.
The media reported that locals living nearby the family condemned the action of the three men and hope they will face the full force of the law.
Section 277 of Thai law states that: Whoever, has sexual intercourse with a girl not yet over fifteen years of age and not being his own wife, whether such girl shall consent or not, shall be punished with imprisonment of four to 20 years and fined of 8 thousand baht to 40 thousand baht.
SOURCE: Thairath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
3 year old in South Thailand reportedly taken to hospital after eating weed brownie
NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
2 dead & 5 injured in gunfight between teens in Northern Thailand
Man goes fishing in the road to prove a point in northeast Thailand
Survey names Lat Phrao as most desired district in Bangkok
Men in eastern Thailand sentenced for road rage killing last year
Must try beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui (2022)
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Undercover policeman arrested for selling meth to teenagers in northeast Thailand
90% of Hong Kong travellers craving travel to Thailand this year
Airlines urged to avoid Taiwan airspace amid China’s military drills
Thailand pitches in to help Sri Lanka in its time of crisis
Thailand backs ‘One China’ policy amid US Taiwan PR disaster
Thais say no to Tourism Jobs in Thailand | GMT
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Thailand2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Central Thailand1 day ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
OutDoor Activities2 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea20 hours ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Food Scene3 days ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis