Indian tourist in Pattaya breakdances in boxing ring when police show up

An Indian tourist in Pattaya was eager to show off his moves in the early hours of this morning… after police had showed up. The man had climbed into an empty boxing ring in a pub, drunkenly yelling and wreaking havoc on the business owners and other customers. The incident happened on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, a known hub for nightlife.

But the man didn’t pipe down once Pattaya police stepped into the ring. Instead, he busted a move, breakdancing on the ring’s floor. The officers managed to handcuff him, and brought him to the police station, although it was unclear if he would be charged. The police noted, however, that possible charges include disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Late night conflict around Pattaya’s Walking Street makes headlines from time to time. In June, 2 foreign men on a soi near the street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon”, similar to a knife.

But in this recent episode with the breakdancing tourist, no injuries have been reported so far. The only injury might have been to the man’s pride after he sobered up.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News