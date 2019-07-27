Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok
A motorbike rider has been decapitated after colliding with the side of the Klong Tan Flyover yesterday. He was riding a BMW S1000 RR big bike at the time. His body was taken to the Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in his blood. Sanook reports that motorbikes are not allowed on the Klong Tan Flyover.
He was later identified as 37 year old Phatnarin Pongthananikorn, the son of Prasert Pongthananiokrn (DJ Raya) who owns the Music Train record label.
According to the Sanook report, Phatnarin was the cousin of Thai actress “Ice” Preechaya. Police are investigating the incident and viewing CCTV. They speculate speed was involved in the man’s death.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
Bangkok
BTS 15 baht flat rate fare is nothing new
The ’15 baht flat fare’ proposal for the BTS is nothing new. But the proposal has surfaced again as the new Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob offered the flat fee to be set for the BTS Skytrain service across Bangkok.
The BTSC operates the BTS services – the Sukhumvit line from Mor Chit to Kheha and the Silom line which serves Silom and Sathorn roads, terminating at the National Stadium. Currently, the train fare starts at 15 baht and increases to a maximum of 44 baht for the entire route.
But Thai PBS reports that the 15 baht flat fare has been suggested by almost every previous government since the Thaksin administration at the start of the century. The idea is always dropped because it could not be implemented without heavy government subsidies to pay the contractor the balance of the losses made if the flat fare was introduced.
Commuters, commenting about the proposal said they welcomed the flat fare, saying it would reduce their weekly public transport costs but admitted they would probably be paying for it anyway through their taxes (which would have to be used to pay the contractor’s losses).
Democrat party deputy leader Samart Ratchapolasit told Thai PBS that the fare cut of electric trains was one of the party’s election policies although, in actual practice, the policy might not be realized because the government would have to provide subsidies amounting to about 4 billion baht a year.
Bangkok
Russian and Kazakhstani caught on seven month overstay at Suvarnabhumi
PHOTO: Facebook/Tourist Police Bureau
A Russian man and his Kazakhstani wife had been travelling around Thailand using fraudulent documentation to avoid being detected for overstay. This time they tried the same scam to fly from Bangkok to Phuket but it didn’t quite go to plan.
The pair told Suvarnabhumi immigration officials that they “forgot their passports” so they could get an official statement of the loss that could be used as interim ID.
33 year old Turan Eveenil and his wife 27 year old Khairullina Kamilya fronted up to the Tourist Police office at the airport telling staff they were trying to fly to Phuket but airline staff refused them because they’d lost their passports and weren’t able to fly without presenting them as ID.
The pair told Tourist Police they want to file an official complaint about their missing passports so they could use the reports as ID to get on the flight. They visited the police station in the airport, filed their report but police noted that they were ‘acting suspiciously’ so questioned them further and discovered they had their passports in their carry bags all the time.
The couple had actually overstayed their visas by seven months.The couple have been blacklisted for five years and handed back to Suvarnabhumi police for further action.
