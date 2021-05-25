Monk talks man down from a telephone tower in Sattahip

Last night, a monk came to the aid of a man who was preparing to jump off a telephone tower in Sattahip, the elbow of land between Pattaya and Rayong.

Sattahip police were dispatched to the telephone tower after they were notified of the man’s situation at 9:30pm. Once at the scene, police and local media found a 54 year old police volunteer (name withheld) waiting on the 25 meter high tower. They said the man was “visibly upset”.

A monk known as Kasem arrived from the local temple and used a mobile phone to talk with the man for 30 minutes .The man eventually agreed to come down from the tower.

The man’s son spoke to Thai media…

“My father likes to drink alcohol heavily every day. During this Covid -19 situation he is very nervous as he doesn’t have enough money to pay his bills. He is willing to be ordained as a monk which is what some of the conversation was between him and Kasem over the phone.”

The man’s rescue comes on the heels of increased fears of suicidal behaviour in Thailand, stemming from Covid-19 related anxieties.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

