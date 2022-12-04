Connect with us

Crime

Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from Chon Buri factory

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Livestock Development Department seized 25 tonnes of illegal meat in Si Racha. (via Thai PBS World)

About 25 tonnes of meat, worth about five million baht, intended for barbecues may now end up being cooked in a burn pit instead. Chon Buri authorities raided an illegal meat processing plant yesterday and impounded 25 tonnes of cow and pig offal along with other meats. The factory was at the Si Racha district of the eastern province.

The Livestock Development Department uncovered the illegal stash in over 50 containers stashed in a makeshift production facility. The containers were housed in cooler tanks and refrigerated containers. The meat was stored soaked in formalin, a watered-down type of formaldehyde used for preservation that can cause chemical burns and throat swelling. Each of the containers had 25 litres of formalin that the animal products were packed in.

The massive stockpile was seized by the Livestock Department according to Thai PBS World. Meat samples will be analysed in the lab to see if there is any disease or dangerous substance contamination in the stash.

The illegal meat processing plant with discovered when neighbours complained of an awful stench coming from the factory. Neighbourhood residents expressed fears that whatever was going on in there could potentially spread disease throughout their community.

Among the items turned up during the raid were receipts for about 2,300 orders from customers. They contained the customers’ names and information as well as the quantities of various meat products they had ordered for delivery. The illegal meat was scheduled to be delivered to over 60 different barbecue shops throughout Chon Buri province.

Now the meat has been impounded and officials have ordered the owner of the factory to submit legal documents and operating licenses to the Livestock Department within 15 days. If they aren’t able to produce the proper paperwork, the meat will be disposed of either by burial or by burning all 25 tonnes.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime37 seconds ago

Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from Chon Buri factory
Pattaya59 mins ago

Raid roundup: Pattaya pubs, cannabis shops scrutinised
Crime2 hours ago

Loan shark sends goons to attack man in hospital and steal his car
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Election3 hours ago

‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Insurgency3 hours ago

Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Bangkok4 hours ago

Fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video4 hours ago

HISTORY OF THAI LOTTERY
Transport4 hours ago

Disruptive Phuket-bound passenger thrown off flight in Karachi
Tourism5 hours ago

Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Bangkok Travel20 hours ago

Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people
Cannabis News23 hours ago

Anutin responds to photo of cannabis smoking kids on Pattaya Beach
Education23 hours ago

Thai student allegedly raped by Hyderabad U professor
Tourism24 hours ago

Phuket welcomes 6,730 flights in December
Tourism1 day ago

Thailand tourism predicted at 80% of pre-Covid in 2023
Transport1 day ago

Bangkok airport expansion prepares for bidding war
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending