Officials say Thailand being used as transit hub for ketamine smuggling | The Thaiger

Crime
Officials say Thailand being used as transit hub for ketamine smuggling
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board says Thailand is being used as a transit hub for gangs smuggling ketamine into the Kingdom from Taiwan and China. The drug is then destined for re-export to places like Hong Kong and Malaysia, where it can fetch high retail prices. However, use within Thailand is on the up too, with the ONCB saying it’s becoming more prevalent in areas with a lot of nightlife venues.
This week, 7 Bangkok users died from a new ketamine variant, known as “powdered milk”, due to its appearance. Police have not confirmed what the new variant contains but according to an expert in a Bangkok Post report, it’s primarily made up of ketamine, heroin, ice, and the sleeping pill Rozerem, nicknamed Rosé. It’s also thought to include 3 substances used to execute prisoners, namely, sodium pentothai, pencuronium bromide, and potassium chloride.
The ONCB says drug dealers are providing ketamine at substantial discounts in order to hook customers. They say liquid ketamine is currently being sold for 400 – 500 baht a bottle, with the crystal form selling for between 200 – 500 baht for a small spoon. The drug usually fetches 350,000 – 370,000 baht a kilogram.
Officials believe the drug is being produced in India, China, and Myanmar, with drug enforcement agencies in countries on the Mekong River working together to share knowledge on the trade and smuggling operations. In 2018, Chinese officials confiscated over 5.7 tonnes of ketamine destined for Thailand. The drug was being smuggled through border areas in the northern province of Chiang Mai and the north-eastern provinces of Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Bung Kan.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
The national police are investigating what they say is a new illicit drug cocktail suspected of being linked to 6 deaths in Bangkok on Sunday. While autopsy results declaring the cause of death have not been released yet, police say 6 people in Bangkok died on the same day apparently after consuming the drug mixture “K powdered milk.”
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the incident where so many people died on the same day, and possibly from the same drug, has never happened before. 5 of the 6 people who died in the Wat Phraya Krai district with a white powdered drug found at the scenes, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Phukphong Phongpetra.
Media reports have been conflicting regarding the number of people who may have died after taking “K powdered milk.” Some media outlets have reported 6 to 7 deaths suspected of being linked to the drug cocktail while Pattaya News reports 9 deaths in Bangkok from “unknown reasons,” presumably from overdosing on the narcotic cocktail.
“K powdered milk” is a combination of ketamine and a ramelteon sleeping pill, according to the national police chief. Other police reported the powder also contained methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs are crushed up together and resemble powdered milk.
Although an official analysis of the drug mixture has not been reported, police suspect it might also contain controlled pharmaceutical medicine like clonazepam, possibly smuggled into Thailand. Associate professor at Kasetsart University, Weerachai Phutdhawong, claims “K powdered milk” contains the “three drug cocktail” which is used for prison executions.
He says a sample of the drug cocktail sent to doctors for an analysis contained the 3 compounds used for execution by lethal injection: sodium pentothal to make the prisoner unconscious pancuronium bromide for muscle relaxation and potassium chloride to stop the heartbeat.
In a late development, last night police arrested a 23 years old female suspected of selling the drugs in the Sai Mai district, near the Don Mueang Airport. She had 7.35 grams of Ketamine when arrested. On further investigation, the police found “K powdered milk” in her house. The suspect also admitted that she received the drugs from a friend in Lam Lukka district, again north of central Bangkok. Police have sent the drugs for analysis.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
Crime
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Police arrested 21 people on gambling charges after 5 raids in Bangkok over the weekend. While deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, Jiraphop Phuridet, says the raids on January 8 and 9 are part of a nationwide crackdown initiated by the national police chief after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, the raids busted what seems like small scale operations… if they’re even considered “operations.”
Small groups of people were busted at homes allegedly playing card games or gambling on a mobile application.
“This operation is a part of the National Police chief’s policy to eliminate gambling dens nationwide to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading among the public.”
The 5 homes and businesses raided over the weekend include…
- A car maintenance shop on Soi Sirithorn 1 in Bang Plad district. Police say they arrested 4 people who were allegedly playing a card game. Officers confiscated a deck of cards and cash.
- A building on Nakhon Chaisri Road in Dusit district where police found playing cards, dice and plastic chips. No one was in the building at the time of the raid, police say.
- A house near Tesco Lotus Rama I in Pathumwan district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly gambling on a mobile application. Police also confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
- A room in Khlong Kwang community in Yannawa district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly playing a card game. Police confiscated a deck of cards and some cash.
- A house in Soi Rimthangrotfai 3 in Thon Buri district. 9 people were arrested for gambling on mobile applications. Police confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave
A former Thammasat University lecturer is claiming that the current surge in new infections of Covid-19 in Thailand is a result of the so-called “Covid mafia” which he defines as corrupt officials working closely with local influential figures to carry out illegal activities.
Kaewsan Atipothiclaimed that these alleged co-operative actions between leaders has enabled illegal gambling and human trafficking gangs, who are responsible for smuggling migrant workers and Thais from Myanmar back into the country. He more specifically mentions the smuggling of migrant workers from Myanmar into Samut Sakhon province, which was the hotspot area that kicked off the current surge of infections.
He also named the Burmese casinos bordering Thailand’s west and north, and the illegal gambling empire in the eastern provinces, along with Samut Sakhon, as the 3 hotspots in the current wave of Covid, as they were “under the control of a mafia network”.
“As we were concentratingon containingthe disease at Suvarnabhumi international airport, the contagion has already entered our home.”
“This crisis would not have happened in the first place, if there had not beenmafia-controlled illegal gambling dens or human trafficking gangs.”
He explained that “an influential figure in Rayong province has managed to buy the entirepoliceforce, be it the local policeandthe Bangkok police,includingthe Crime Suppression Division, by dealing with just one group of state officials.”
“When you can buy total power, the business operator or themafia boss will feel stable enough to invest heavily (in illegal gambling activities), to the point thatRayong has been labelled“Thailand’s Macau”and it has expanded to Chanthaburi and Chon Buri provinces.”
Kaewsan says he also “didn’t expect that the policewill ever be reformed under the present government, and there is no real opposition in the parliament either, but only the vengeful group of politicians and another group bent on toppling the Monarchy.”
As for the initial wave of Covid-19 that started in February 2020, he blames globalisation and Thailand’s “close contact with the international community.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
