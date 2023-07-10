Transgender masseuse accused of molestation, sparking social media controversy

Photo courtesy of Freepik

A Northern Thai individual shared a controversial tale on their social media about his partner being allegedly touched inappropriately by a transgender masseuse, during their visit to a Thai massage parlour in Wua Lai Rd, Haiya Sub-district, Chiang Mai Province. Enraged, the male had to resort to physically reprimanding the masseuse. Meanwhile, the accused masseuse insisted on not overstepping any boundaries during the session, revealing that she is contemplating litigation due to the misunderstanding.

The said incident allegedly occurred on the evening of July 7. Two customers availed of the oil massage services, while the involved man’s girlfriend, who did not partake in any service, waited outside the curtain separators. Approximately halfway through the one-hour session, the male customer abruptly jumped up and lashed out at the masseuse. Startled, she called for assistance. Eventually, the customer claimed he was molested by the transgender masseuse and demanded compensation of 1,000 Baht. Despite asserting her innocence, the accused decided to settle the issue amicably at the Muang Chiang Mai City Police Station, reported Sanook.

Once at the police station, the authorities separated the involved parties for questioning. The man was told to repay the 1,000 Baht as a penalty. Meanwhile, despite the lack of concrete proof of any sexual violations, she chose to apologize to conclude the matter and to protect herself from any future harm. Assured that the entire episode was behind her, the transgender masseuse was taken aback when the man shared the incident on social media, which caused her significant damage. Again, she clarified that her apology was an attempt to end the dispute, not a confession of the alleged molestation.

The transgender masseuse disclosed that it was the duo’s second visit to the parlour. She strongly maintains her innocence and expressed confusion over the sudden outburst- as she’s never experienced anything like this before in her years working there. Finally, if the man does not rectify the issue soon, she might have to resort to legal directives due to the damages sustained.