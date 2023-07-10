Pattaya crime: Couple arrested for string of home burglaries in Na Jomtien area

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In the coastal town of Pattaya, nestled within the Sattahip district, an unexpected series of home robberies have come to light. With a spate of break-ins leaving residents in the Na Jomtien area wary and sceptical, Thai law enforcement officers made an arrest yesterday that centres around an unlikely pair, a Thai couple involved in this Pattaya crime.

The duo was brought into custody following a trail of clues that led investigators to a local pawn shop. Among the pawned items were a television and a microwave; appliances suspected to have been unlawfully removed from homes of unsuspecting residents within the Baan Eua-Athorn Na Jomtien housing project. The couple, Narin Phunet, 35 years old, and Prompimon Trilak, a 36 year old woman, soon found themselves squarely under the police lens.

Ironically, this tale of Pattaya crime unearthed not just the unlawful activities of the couple, but also the cracks within their personal relationship. Their arrest was followed by a press conference wherein each of them attempted to shift blame onto the other, hinting at a rocky end to their personal union.

Narin insisted that he had merely acted as Prompimon’s accessory to the crime, accompanying her to the pawn shop to dispose of the stolen items. On the other hand, Prompimon conceded her involvement in the Pattaya crime but adamantly indicated that Narin was not just a passive spectator and had actively participated in the burglary, reported Pattaya News.

Their confessions did not stop at robbery but also included the admission of substance abuse, adding another layer of complexity to their wrongdoing.

Across the investigation desk, law enforcement officials are grappling with multiple angles to this Pattaya crime case. Queries hover around whether the pair were first-time offenders or if this incident was the culmination of a series of such actions. Investigators are broadening their inquiry scope in a bid to unearth the truth behind the couple’s criminal journey. The couple was charged with both burglary and substance abuse.