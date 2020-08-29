New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case

The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove serious problems with both the police and the prosecution. Speaking at yesterday’s committee meeting at the end of its 30 day mission, Vicha Mahakun said the findings will not only convince PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the need to reform these 2 key organisations, but would catch them off guard.

“Every point is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise. The report will clearly show that the misconduct in the mishandling of this case was committed in an organised manner and that no single person could ever have achieved it.”

Vicha says it will be up to the PM to decide whether to reveal the information to the public.

The report will be submitted to Prayut with recommendations as to what should be done next to further prove the misconduct identified in this report and “bring the culprits to justice”.

In a related story, former Bangkok senator Rosana Tositrakul petitioned the Public Prosecutor Commission to conduct a disciplinary probe against Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk in connection with the decision by prosecutors not to indict Vorayuth on a charge of reckless driving causing death.

The chief of the Public Prosecutor Commission says as soon as the new set of regulations on disciplinary investigation against civil servants is published in the Royal Gazette, the disciplinary probe panel he requested will be appointed.

The regulations were approved by the commission on August 18 and now await publication in the Royal Gazette.

