Netflix’s “Squid Game” draws concern from Thai police about impact on youth

Thai police are warning youth to not imitate the violent games from the popular Korean series on Netflix “Squid Game.” With people spending more time at home due to tight restrictions, such as curfews and business closures, people are watching more TV shows and movies. The deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police say they are concerned that the violence in the popular show will have a negative impact on the Thai youth and are advising parents to monitor what their children are watching.

Netflix says “Squid Game” has ranked as the number one television show in the world for the last few weeks, and will likely become the most streamed Netflix series of all time. It is also extremely popular across social media platforms, inspiring thousands of TikTok videos and memes across Instagram and Twitter. The game creation platform Roblox has also seen some Squid Games imitations grow extremely popular in the recent weeks, including in Thailand.

The premise of Squid Game is that a group of contestants who are struggling financially compete against one another in different children’s games. The winner will receive a substantial cash prize, but the losers are all killed. The show is a uniquely violent drama full of gruesome and upsetting imagery.

According to Pattaya News, deputy spokesperson of the police Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen says he is especially concerned about the effect the show will have on viewers under 18. In a statement to the press yesterday, the spokesperson said he is concerned that some youth may end up hurting themselves or others by imitating the games from the show.

“The imitation, especially in children or young people, may lead to crime that affects the life, body, and property of others. Parents, therefore, have to closely supervise the use of social media and entertainment content of their children to create a proper understanding and a selection of media.”

Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk talked about the dangers that media could potentially pose to children.

“All departments of the Royal Thai Police were informed and would create social awareness to the public. Meanwhile, family members should closely observe children’s behaviors and give them advice on the matters.”

Pattaya News pointed out that the police have received widespread criticism online for their denouncement of Squid Games. Many users have commented on the hypocrisy of the police warning the public about a violent TV show disturbing children, as they are also performing violent crackdowns on protests and arresting minors at the same time.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

