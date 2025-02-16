Myanmar raids arrest 29, uncover illegal gambling, scams

A recent operation in Myanmar’s Tachileik led to the arrest of seven Thai and 22 Myanmar nationals suspected of involvement in illegal online gambling and scams. The arrests, conducted by Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC), were reported by the Tachileik News Agency.

From February 12 to February 14, all 29 people were detained. On February 12, the SAC apprehended the first group of 16 Myanmar nationals after raiding a building leased by a Thai national.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 61 laptop computers, 329 computer screens, 90 CPUs, 90 mobile phones, and two unregistered vehicles.

Subsequently, on February 13, another 13 suspects, including seven Thai nationals, were arrested at another Tachileik location.

The raid uncovered 50 computers, 300 mobile phones, 1 litre of opium juice, and 30 bottles of cough syrup.

The illegal online gambling operations are believed to be owned by a Thai man and his wife residing in Chiang Mai.

The report noted that numerous Thais and Chinese nationals frequented the raided building for work.

These operations coincided with Thailand’s decision to cease providing electricity, oil, and Internet services to Myanmar regions associated with online gambling and scams.

On February 14 evening, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened with security officials and leaders from the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police.

The meeting focused on strategies to combat call centre scam gangs, human trafficking, and drug trafficking near the border.

Major General Thanathip Sawangsang, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, stated yesterday, February 15, that discussions included a proposal for the armed forces to enhance security forces.

This aims to sustain the government’s suspension of electricity, oil, and internet services in five Myanmar areas suspected of hosting scam and gambling hubs.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was also present at the February 14 meeting. Attendees were informed that cutting energy and Internet services was an effective measure. Myanmar officials have offered assistance in repatriating workers from scam centres across the border, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, the PM requested the border policy committee to expedite efforts and provide a report on the outcomes within a month, according to Maj. Gen. Thanathip.

