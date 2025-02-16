Tourism surge in Pai threatens cultural identity and local harmony

Picture courtesy of Rosie Leishman

Mae Hong Son‘s northern region of Thailand, known for its natural beauty and vibrant backpacking scene, faces challenges due to a surge in tourism.

The district of Pai, once a serene market village surrounded by rice fields, hot springs, and rivers, has transformed into a bustling tourist destination. Its bohemian spirit, affordable lifestyle, and lively nightlife draw backpackers who often extend their stays indefinitely, a phenomenon known as falling into the Pai hole.

Canadian traveller, 29 year old Alex Chambers, exemplifies this trend, having visited Pai nine times.

“Once you’re here, you understand how special Pai is; it’s difficult to leave.”

The town’s walkable layout, quality and affordable food, and pleasant climate contribute to its allure.

Visitors can be seen exploring on rented mopeds, visiting waterfalls, and experiencing the sunset at Pai Canyon, which Chambers describes as a geological wonder.

A popular activity, Tipsy Tubing, involves travellers paying 250 baht (US$7.4) to float down the Pai River on inflatable tubes, stopping at riverside bars. Pai’s vibrant art scene, featuring live music, tattoo shops, fashion markets, graffiti, and fire dancing, showcases the talent of local artists. “Those who have ‘fallen into the Pai hole’ are content and proud to call this place home,” Chambers added.

The influx of tourists, however, has impacted Pai’s cultural landscape. While tourism boosts the local economy, the town risks losing its cultural identity. With the central area now crowded with foreigners, locals have largely moved to the outskirts, reported Bangkok Post.

“There’s tension between locals and foreigners due to cultural clashes,” Chambers added.

Some tourists’ disrespectful behaviour in shops and restaurants, often exacerbated by alcohol, has caused friction. Chambers believes this strain may ease when most tourists depart during the upcoming burning season.

In similar news, police fined four Israeli men 3,000 baht each for causing chaos at Pai Hospital in the northern province of Mae Hong Son on February 2 by entering an emergency room without permission.