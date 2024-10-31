Murder suspect captured after 17 years on the run

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Royal Thai Police apprehended a man who evaded capture for 17 years after being accused of murder. The incident, sparked by a workplace altercation, resulted in the suspect fatally attacking a colleague with a cleaver. The suspect confessed to being haunted by the victim’s ghost post-crime, prompting sleepless nights.

The capture of 49 year old Jamlong took place yesterday, October 30, outside a residence in Udon Thani’s Wang Sam Mo district. Police apprehended him under a murder charge as per the arrest warrant issued by the Rayong Provincial Court in 2007. This arrest was the culmination of an operation led by senior officers from the Crime Suppression Division, including Teerachat, Siwawong, Atch, Natthaphat, and Narit.

The origins of this case date back to July 2007 in Rayong province. Jamlong and the victim were colleagues with a fraught relationship. Jamlong claimed that the victim, who often engaged in intimidating behaviour, exacerbated tensions by frequently taunting him.

On the fateful day, the two encountered each other at a local eatery. Jamlong alleged that the victim, appearing intoxicated, approached him with menacing remarks, leading to a heated exchange. In the ensuing altercation, Jamlong grabbed a cleaver and struck the victim’s neck, resulting in an immediate fatality.

Following the incident, Jamlong fled the scene, initiating a lengthy period of evasion from law enforcement. Over the years, investigators from the Crime Suppression Division diligently pursued leads, finally culminating in his capture yesterday.

During interrogation, Jamlong admitted to the crime, revealing that he was plagued by the victim’s ghost for a significant period following the murder. He recounted how this haunting experience affected his sleep until he performed a merit-making ceremony, which he believed alleviated the ghostly disturbances, reported KhaoSod.

“After the incident, I was haunted by the deceased, unable to sleep until I made merit.”

Following his confession, police transferred Jamlong to the Rayong City Police Station for further legal proceedings.