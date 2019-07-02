Motorcycle robbers escape with 70,000 baht from Bangkok 7-Eleven | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Motorcycle robbers escape with 70,000 baht from Bangkok 7-Eleven
Two motorcyclists have robbed a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district and made off with 70,000 baht in cash. It follows another robbery of a 7-Eleven just one day before in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The Prachachuen police station was alerted at 4.25am this morning of the robbery at the convenience store along the Pibul Songkram road.
22 year old Danupol Emminom and 21 year old Wanisa Yodwithi, staff at the store, told police that the two men pulled up out front on a motorcycle. When they stormed in, one of them pointed a gun at the workers and the other told them to stand together at the counter. They were then forced to open the money drawer, they told police.
The two staff say the robber with the gun grabbed the cash, about 70,000 baht, and the two fled on the one motorcycle. Police say the robbers hid their faces with full-sized helmets.
SOURCE: The Nation
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
Amid gloomy forecasts and predictions for Thailand’s tourist industry, some good news out of the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The number of passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok is expected to rise to 200,000 a day when the ‘winter season’ starts in October. The airport’s general manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat says the arrival of flights and passengers during the winter season is expected to increase by 2-3%, compared to last year.
He added that passenger arrivals at the airport last October averaged between 180,000-190,000 a day while the number of arrivals in June, just gone, was about 160,000 a day.
Passenger arrivals averaged 200,000 per day for ten consecutive days from late December to early January during the last high season (2018/2019).
Wing Commander Suthirawat noted that Chinese tourists have also started returning to Thailand and several Chinese airlines have requested new landing slots. A few have been rejected due to too tight schedules. He reported that the airport expected to see the number of arriving passengers at the end of this year stand at about 66-68 million, an increase over last year’s 62.81 million.
SOURCE: The Nation
‘Fahsai’ is the new Miss Thailand Universe
Thai-Canadian Paweensuda ‘Fahsai’ Drouin has been crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019. Judges chose 26 year old Paweensuda, 26 from more than 50 other contestants in the pageant’s final round at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok last night (Saturday).
Miriam Sornprommas was first runner-up and Thanatchaphon Boonsang second runner-up.
Paweensuda is 180 centimetres tall, was born and raised in Canada and her father is Canadian (which makes her Canadian?).
She graduated in kinesiology with first-class honours from the University of Calgary. Paweensuda moved to Thailand as an adult to pursue a career in modelling and DJing.
She competed in several other beauty pageants, earning titles in some, prior to this year’s Miss Thailand Universe contest. She was second runner-up in the Miss Universe Thailand 2017 competition.
Paweensuda receives 1.5 million cash, a Volkswagen valued at 3.8 million baht and a condo valued at 12 million baht. She will represent Thailand in the Miss Universe quest later this year in South Korea.
SOURCE: The Nation
