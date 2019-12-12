Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket | The Thaiger

Crime
Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket
On December 11, a report was made following a post from the Facebook page ‘Rain Forest’ about 5 cats that were dumped and poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, at the far north end of Mai Khao Beach in Phuket.
The post shows pictures of a cat and her four kittens that had been poisoned with water and food, probably laced with rat poisoning. Two food vendors at the beach, 58 year old Petch Saejia and 55 year old Kanchana Saenghuad, are the witnesses who found and buried the cats. (The pictures are in the original post although we decided not to display them)
Petch said that the incident happened on December 9, in the morning. She was riding her three-wheel ‘saleng’ to sell food at the beach as usual. But when she arrived, Kanchana, who had arrived earlier told her that someone dumped the 5 cats at the beach and poisoned them. She saw the dead kittens on the sandy area of the beach while the mother cat, who still had a collar with a bell, was struggling to move to her babies and licked them before she died as well, which Petch said was very tragic.
She also mentioned that the kittens were not weaned and they were still feeding the mother cat.
Petch said that she cried when she saw the incident. She said she felt sad for the cats and very angry toward the person who committed this crime. She believes that the cats had an owner as the mother cat still had a collar, but the owner might have been bored of them so they were dumped and killed.
She mentioned that she noticed a water dish with something that looks like rat bait at the bottom of the dish. The two vendors buried the cats along with leftover cat food.
She said that this action was “very evil” and she wished that the person who did this will suffer the same as these cats.
“If next life exist, I wish these cats will become humans instead of this cruel person.”
Meanwhile, Kanchana said that she also cried when seeing the dead kittens. They also went to the temple yesterday (December 11) to make merit for the lost souls and wish them to go to a good place where they won’t meet any cruel person like this.
(Translated)
SOURCE: Thairath.co.th
Crime
Teacher arrested for death of twins who stole his limes in Phattalung
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 55 year old teacher has been arrested for the murder of twin brothers who, according to the police report, stole limes (lemons) from his farm in Phatthalung Province, southern Thailand. Police announced the arrest of Madyusup Chaisukkho, an English teacher at a public school in Pak Phayun district, for the deaths of 31 year old Manop Khongchan and his twin brother Manon.
Madyusup has been charged with first degree murder and concealment of evidence. Electrical wiring, a metre-diameter fibreglass tank and a pickup truck were seized in the arrest, according to the provincial police chief. Police say Madyusup has confessed to all charges during interrogation.
He told police that thieves had been stealing limes from his farm almost every night. He said he laid electrified copper wire at ground level as a deterrent, never imagining that it would kill anyone.
In his statement Madyusup said he got scared when he found the two electrocuted bodies and dumped them far from the farm. But the victims were of large build, and investigators didn’t believe Madyusup acted alone, or that he was providing police with the whole story. Police speculate up to six people could have been involved.
Madyusup’s farm is about a kilometre from his house, according to police.
Local residents found Manop’s body and motorbike in a local reservoir on November 28, about 2 kilometres from the farm. A week later, his twin brother Manon’s body was found in a drain in the same area, about 600 metres away.
Police launched an investigation after the victims’ parents reported them missing, fearing they’d been murdered.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thai police seize another 743 million in Ponzi scheme assets
PHOTO: newtv.co.th
“About 3000 victims have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year.”
Police have seized assets valued around 743 million baht from suspects in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme. Confiscated were a Maserati SUV, a Porsche Boxster, a Ferrari Spider, three Ford Mustangs and a Toyota Vellfire passenger van, with a combined value of about 743 million baht, according to the Justice Department.
This is the third round of confiscations in the ongoing case.
Read more about how the Forex-3D Ponzi impacted its victims HERE and HERE.
In November the Department of Special Investigations seized 11 Bangkok properties estimated at 600 million baht in value. A second seizure yielded four more properties valued at around 100 million baht.
The Forex-3D scam started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of US$2,000 (about 60,000 baht).
The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.
The assets confiscated so far amount to only half of the losses reported by investors in the scam.
Forex-3D has been exposed as a Ponzi scheme. Thousands of victims invested in what they believed to be foreign exchange trades, with promises of high returns. About 3000 victims have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year.
Total losses are estimated at 1.58 billion baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs.”
A UN Drugs and Crime report released this year states that the methamphetamine trade is now worth a staggering US$30-61 billion per year in East and South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
That’s a two to fourfold increase from the figures just a decade ago, the last time the UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) estimated the value of the methamphetamine trade in the region.
Better enforcement, co-operation with neighbouring governments, increased manpower, more sophisticated surveillance and increased numbers of seizures have happened whilst the trade in meth has blossomed in the region.
Methamphetamine pills (aka. yaba in Thailand) are now being sold at highly discounted prices, and the well publicised massive seizures and interceptions do little to dent the operations of highly sophisticated and tech-savvy drug traffickers. Even the crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the region is feeding demand as far away as New Zealand.
Experts say the boom in South East Asia’s methamphetamine industry is the result of a series of regional and political factors, which have seen Myanmar’s lawless Shan State emerge as the regional meth factory.
The Shan State is in Myanmar’s north-east and borders Thailand, Laos and China.
From the 1970s to the 1990s, Myanmar’s lawless Shan State warlords, militias and rebel groups typically sold opium and heroin, but subsequently shifted to synthetic drugs after realising how much easier they were to produce and more profitable they could be.
Lax enforcement in Shan State, coupled with porous borders, enabled methamphetamine producers to easily import the chemicals needed to make meth. Poorly enforced money laundering controls then allowed kingpins to easily clean their millions and flourish.
At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs. In the ‘Law of Unintended Consequences’, China’s Belt & Road strategy to open up trade routes throughout Asia, has inadvertently made trafficking drugs a lot easier.
Routinely, seizures of truckloads of 1-5 million meth pills are intercepted then paraded by Thai police. But the biggest drug haul was in 2018 when authorities seized a record-breaking 120 tonnes of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills coming out of the Golden Triangle. More than half of the busts took place in Thailand, where authorities confiscated more than 515 million meth pills.
Now, Laos and Malaysia are also reporting record-breaking busts. In the first eight months of 2018 Chinese authorities reported a 22x increase in crystal methamphetamine seizures in Yunnan province, alone, compared with just three years before.
The UNODC report also states that organised crime groups are not only moving “staggering” amounts of meth to meet demand, they are also trying to increase that demand by flooding the region with cheap product. That’s led methamphetamine pill prices to hit historic lows. The flood also creates greater need and a myriad of social problems.
Pills are reportedly selling for less than US$1 (30 baht), even lower than the going price two decades ago.
At the start of this year Thai authorities began an “intensification campaign” along Thailand’s northern border with Myanmar. That’s where the main route south begins through Thailand. But those efforts, and the vast amounts of international investment to open new routes in and around the region, has just sent enterprising traffickers to use new routes, too numerous for effective enforcement.
John Coyne, a former Australian Federal Police official says the capacity for cashed-up and smart producers to simply ramp up production is allowing meth producers “to write off large seizures as a cost of doing business.”
“There needs to be a distinct rethink on what we do.”
