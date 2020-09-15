image
Connect with us

Crime

Phatthalung 20 year old arrested for killing girlfriend and putting body in a cage

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Phatthalung 20 year old arrested for killing girlfriend and putting body in a cage | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly
A Phatthalung man has been arrested over the killing of his 23 year old girlfriend. He has been identified as 20 year old Natthapol Dumsin. The man allegedly smashed her head repeatedly, killing her because she said she wanted to break up with him. Police say he has now confessed to the crime.

Phatthalung Police acted after receiving reports of a female corpse being found packed inside a cage outside a house in Khuan Khanun district, in the north of Phatthalung province, southern Thailand. The body was found laying face down, with the forehead and left eye smashed in. There had been little attention to hiding the body in the cage. Police estimated that Kochakorn must have been killed at least 9 hours before, judging by the state of the body.

The body was identified as 23 year old Kochakorn Thongdeepheng.

Investigation showed that the woman had been the girlfriend of Natthapol Dumsin. Neighbours told police that the woman had showed up at her boyfriend’s home on Saturday night and that the couple had been quarrelling. But they say nobody really paid much attention because “the couple were always fighting”.

Natthapol initially denied being involved in the case but Police say he confessed to the assault after a long interrogation. He has since allegedly admitted to killing his 23 year old girlfriend after she told him she wanted to break up, and placed the corpse in the cage outside the house.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A mother allegedly slashed her 3 year old daughter’s throat in Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district. The child was sleeping beside her at their rubber plantation home. Police say they found the child dead on the mattress, soaked in blood. They say the child’s throat had a deep cut. 43 year old Bupha Yuensuk admitted to the murder, police say. On the morning before Bupha allegedly killed her daughter, she had a panic attack and was worried her daughters would be gang raped, according to her husband, 43 year old Sathit Uantui. That night, Sathit, who was sleeping in another […]

Continue Reading

Drugs

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Tam Supamas

Methamphetamine pills were found stuffed in packs of tamarind, a local fruit, about to be shipped out from Bangkok to South Korea. A shipping agent noticed the package was “suspicious” and contacted Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Police. Officers inspected the package and opened the bundles of dried tamarind. They found methamphetamine pills wrapped in a black plastic bag, hidden in dried tamarind. Yaba pills, meaning “crazy drug” in Thai, are usually a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, sometimes other random additives. A man’s Facebook account is linked to the shipment. Police are investigating and plan to make an arrest. Photos were posted […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 77kaoded

Check your wallet. Fake 500 baht and 100 baht bills are being passed around. Samut Prakan police just arrested 2 brothers for possession of counterfeit banknotes after receiving numerous complaints over the past month. Apparently, the counterfeit money has been used to buy various merchandise. 49 year old Boonmee Kerddee and his brother 39 year old Veerawat were arrested in the Bang Sao Thong district and charged with processing and using counterfeit banknotes. They could face up to 15 years in prison. Police say they found 21 fake 500 baht notes, all with the serial number “4C7357000” and 10 fake […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending