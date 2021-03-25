Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food | Thaiger

A monk in northern Thailand’s Lampang Province has allegedly taken matters into his own hands by kicking a Thai teenager in the face after he refused to travel 5 kilometres to buy food for the monk. According to the 16 year old boy’s mother, her son was visiting a young monk at the local temple and was playing games with him. Another monk came and asked her son to go buy him food by motorbike. Her son said no because he was low on gas and it was a hot day.

The monk came back and asked why the boy did not do as he was asked, in which the boy said again that he would not go. The monk then allegedly kicked the boy in the face in which the boy jumped up and started fighting back. Other young monks jumped in to stop the fight. The mother says the boy’s eyes, neck and arms were injured. She says the monk did not apologise, and instead, sent relatives to come negotiate.

The mother says her son was only visiting and didn’t feel like he should have to obey orders from a monk. She says she doesn’t want any money from the incident but is only seeking justice for her son. The boy’s grandmother also stated she was disappointed in the monk’s actions. She said this is the first time the monk had done anything like this but she expects better from him as a representative of Buddhism.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.