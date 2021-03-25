Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food | Thaiger

Crime
Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food
A monk in northern Thailand’s Lampang Province has allegedly taken matters into his own hands by kicking a Thai teenager in the face after he refused to travel 5 kilometres to buy food for the monk. According to the 16 year old boy’s mother, her son was visiting a young monk at the local temple and was playing games with him. Another monk came and asked her son to go buy him food by motorbike. Her son said no because he was low on gas and it was a hot day.
The monk came back and asked why the boy did not do as he was asked, in which the boy said again that he would not go. The monk then allegedly kicked the boy in the face in which the boy jumped up and started fighting back. Other young monks jumped in to stop the fight. The mother says the boy’s eyes, neck and arms were injured. She says the monk did not apologise, and instead, sent relatives to come negotiate.
The mother says her son was only visiting and didn’t feel like he should have to obey orders from a monk. She says she doesn’t want any money from the incident but is only seeking justice for her son. The boy’s grandmother also stated she was disappointed in the monk’s actions. She said this is the first time the monk had done anything like this but she expects better from him as a representative of Buddhism.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bombs found in stolen truck behind police station in Yala
Police in Yala, one of Thailand’s 3 southern border provinces, are investigating after diffusing a bomb they found in a stolen delivery truck behind a police station. They say the truck was stolen by holding the driver, Baihakee Longluwa, of Kerry Express, at gunpoint. The armed men allegedly pushed Baihakee inside of a house, tied up his hands, and left with the truck.
According to Chiang Rai Times, Baihakee was able to free himself and called the police who then were dispatched to intercept the stolen vehicle. Police found the truck parked behind the Raman police station in Muang Yala. But, the story doesn’t stop there.
Police say bomb disposal officers were called to examine the truck after finding home-made bombs stuffed into 2 cooking gas cylinders under the driver’s seat. They found another bomb stuffed into a bottle of mosquito repellant in a rubbish bin nearby the truck. The bomb squad says they successfully destroyed the bombs.
CCTV caught a black motorcycle arriving to pick up a man who had driven the truck to the police station. Another incident last Saturday occurred in which a group of people burned car tires on 2 different roads and stole 5 CCTV cameras, 3 4G devices and 2 Wi-Fi devices in the Than To and Muang districts of Yala. Police say they found a spray painting at 1 location and a suspicious object that has not yet been identified.
The recent incidents are only a small part of the ongoing South Thailand insurgency, which is a conflict centered on southern Thailand’s disputed border region with Malaysia. Although there’s been bubbling discontent around the region since the start of the 20th century, it emerged as a serious issue for the Malaysian and Thai governments in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist insurgency in the historical Malay Patani region.
It has become a more complex ‘land grab’, and increasingly violent since the early 2000s due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks, and occasionally even pirates. The area has been coined the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and has become, statistically, a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
The Myanmar military has freed more than 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by those opposing the recent coup. One of those released included 32 year old Thein Zaw, an Associated Press photographer who was arrested while covering the rallies. He was charged with spreading fake news, along with 5 other journalists. The release of the detainees comes after a 7 year old was shot in her home by the military who were aiming for her father. A prison official, speaking anonymously confirmed the detainees’ release.
“We released 360 men and 268 women from Insein prison today.”
Such violent actions against civilians have caused international condemnation, prompting sanctions from the UN and the US against 11 military officials. The UN has also criticised the junta by saying it is likely to be committing crimes against humanity. Australia and Britain have advised their citizens to either prepare for an emergency situation or leave the country. Since the coup, media organisations and the internet has been censored.
On February 1, the military overtook the government, which held democratic elections last November with Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning by a landslide. During the coup, the 75 year old Nobel Peace Laureate was arrested on charges of owning illegal walkie-talkies as well as breaking Covid-19 safety measures. Other members of her party were also arrested.
Suu Kyi was supposed to have a court hearing today on criminal charges that, if convicted, could see her barred permanently from political office. But due to the junta shutting down the internet, her video conference experienced technical difficulties. Her lawyer says the hearing has been rescheduled to April 1, but has been unable to have a private conversation with Suu Kyi as of yet.
The death toll in Myanmar reportedly sits at 275, but that number could be higher. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun disputed that number, saying it was only at 164, while calling the victims “violent terrorist people” at a news conference yesterday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
A northeastern Thai man has allegedly confessed to killing his wife by cutting her throat and then dumping her body into a public pond. The man allegedly told a relative what he did, who says she initially didn’t believe him. So she and her other relatives went to check it out, finding the woman’s body partially covered by a sack in the pond.
The family called the police in tambon Lak Muang in Kalasin province at around 9:30pm last night. An officer says they found the body of 29 year old New Kamalasai dressed in a pha thung, or wraparound skirt, and a red blouse. They say she had 13 knife wounds to her throat and some other head wounds. Police say her upper body was in a fertiliser sack tied with an electrical wire. Her hands were also tied with wire.
Investigators say Montri’s aunt told them the couple had a fight the night before and no one saw her around the village the next day. The auntie also said the couple often fought as Montri was an illegal drug user but she was shocked that he killed her. When police came to apprehend Montri, he was waiting at his home. Police say they found dried blood and a blood-covered machete in their bedroom. Montri was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
