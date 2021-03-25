18 metre tapeworm comes out of Thai man, doctors suspect he ate raw beef containing parasite eggs | Thaiger

Thailand
18 metre tapeworm comes out of Thai man, doctors suspect he ate raw beef containing parasite eggs
A 67 year old Thai man complaining of stomach pain and extreme flatulence found out his symptoms were from a 18 metre long tapeworm, possibly the longest tapeworm in Thailand in 50 years.
The patient gave a stool sample during a visit to a doctor in the Isaan province Nong Khai, which borders Laos. Lab tests found 28 eggs in the sample. The patient was given deworming medicine. He took it right before bed, and by the morning, the worm was coming out of his rectum.
The parasite, known by the scientific name Taenia saginata, is also called the beef tapeworm. The head of the Parasitic Disease Research Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima where the man’s stool sample was tested, Schawanya Rattanapitoon, says these tapeworms are usually transmitted to humans when they eat raw beef containing tapeworm eggs.
“We have suggested that the patient’s family also have medical tests to find out whether they had parasites as they are also at risk… We warned them not to continue consuming raw meat as that is one of the main causes of having parasites in the body.”
Schwanya says the 18 metre long tapeworm is the longest recorded in Thailand in 50 years.
“These parasites can live in humans for more than 30 years… However, currently, they do not survive very long because better medication is available. But this tapeworm was very long.”
SOUCE: Daily Mail
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month
The Thai government will send 800,000 doses of China’s Covid-19 vaccine to 22 selected provinces from next month. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Sinovac jab will be distributed to provinces that fall into 3 groups.
The first group consists of 6 provinces that have experienced a resurgence of the virus or where clusters of infections have been reported. They are the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan, as well as the northern province of Tak (specifically, the city of Mae Sot, which borders Myanmar).
The second group consists of 8 provinces considered popular tourist destinations. They are being prioritised for supplies of the vaccine in an attempt to revive their economies, which have been decimated by a lack of foreign tourists. The 8 provinces are Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani (specifically, the island of Samui).
The third group consists of 8 provinces that border neighbouring countries. They are Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Chiang Rai, Mukdahan, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai, and Chanthaburi. It’s hoped the vaccine will help revive the local economy in each province.
Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post report, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has been given his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital. It’s understood Prawit, who suffers from a number of underlying conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, was vaccinated by his doctor on March 21. It’s reported he experienced no side-effects from the vaccine.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet were inoculated on March 16, prior to a cabinet meeting. An unnamed source says Prawit did not join them for the vaccination, most likely due to his age and underlying conditions. The deputy PM is 75 year old.
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and his deputy, Sathit Pitutecha, were both given their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine on March 23. They, along with other members of the Health Ministry, received their first doses of the Chinese jab on February 28. Having now received the second dose, Anutin and Sathit are among the first people in the country to receive the online Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Public Health Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Dry Songkran, Prayut’s ‘spare’ political party, protest on NOW | March 24
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. Last year the annual Thai New Year celebrations were cancelled altogether. This year it will be Songkran without much of the celebration. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured over… well just about everybody. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended by the government and now stretches from April 10 to 15 to promote domestic travel.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Larger events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Event organisers will also have to avoid catering or hosting long meals. The same situation exists in other provinces where ambitious event organisers will have to get permission from the local councils.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying the formation of a “spare political party” having been registered by the ruling Palang Pracharath Party foreshadowing a snap election. He said he had no idea about a party named Ruam Thai Sang Chart having been set up.
Thai lawmakers are giving the third phase of the government’s “We Travel Together” scheme a green light to continue boosting domestic tourism. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has approved the scheme which subsidises hotel bookings. The scheme’s third phase is set to cover an additional 2 million people while the government is adding a new domestic tourism stimulus package as well.
Thailand’s famous hot and spicy shrimp soup, or tom yum goong is being nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. Thai PBS World reports that the government has approved a proposal from the Culture Ministry that the renowned dish be put forward for inclusion.
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group has announced another anti-government protest to be held in Bangkok today. News of the rally was posted on the Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants. They say the protest is being held at the Ratchaprason intersection, adjacenct to Central World.
Officials in the southern province of Krabi are on the hunt for a group of motocross riders who rode their bikes through an historic cave considered a significant ancient site. It’s believed the thrill seekers were participating in some sort of race, and officials are now attempting to track down the race organisers as well as the participants. It’s believed there may be some local politicians among the organisers.
With pedigree cats valued at tens of thousands of baht up for auction by the Narcotics Control Board after being seized in a suspected drug network raid, animal rights activists in Thailand are calling on officials to suspend the auction.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
A new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds imports is in the works by Thailand’s Agriculture Department. With certain parts of the cannabis plant now off the narcotics list, many are tapping into the market for CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component in hemp and cannabis.
With the rising demand for hemp and cannabis, the department is revising regulations to make the rules more clear, according to department’s director general, Pichet Wiriyapapha. Those importing cannabis and hemp seeds will also need to get permission from the department. He says they plan to announce the new plan on cannabis and hemp seed regulations in May.
“Now we have only four strains of hemp developed for higher fibre yield, but not for the strain for higher CBD that is currently required for cosmetics and healthcare products. That is why we do need to actively develop such a strain to respond to the high demand in the market.”
CBD is known for its relaxing effects. Although there is still little research to back the claims, many say CBD can lesson anxiety and depression as well as provide relief for muscle pain and arthritis. In Thailand, CBD is growing in popularity, but parts of the cannabis plant high in the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
18 metre tapeworm comes out of Thai man, doctors suspect he ate raw beef containing parasite eggs
Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food
800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
Bombs found in stolen truck behind police station in Yala
Thailand News Today | Dry Songkran, Prayut’s ‘spare’ political party, protest on NOW | March 24
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Suez Canal blocked by large container ship blown off course
Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Bangkok4 days ago
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
- Crime3 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime2 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Phuket17 hours ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui3 days ago
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July