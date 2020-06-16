Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram | The Thaiger

Crime
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Investigating a fatal stabbing in Buriram yesterday, police now believe the woman who was stabbed by an Abbot, had been blackmailing him after having an affair. The fatal stabbing happened on a road near Ban Mai Charoensuk in Tum Yai, in northern Buriram yesterday afternoon, following a road incident. The victim, 36 year old “Lampai”, was 8 months pregnant
Eyewitnesses told police that the 59 year old Abbot of Wat Ban Nong Bua, Phra Um Deeruenrom, was driving a van and intentionally collided head-on with a pickup travelling towards him. The passenger in the pickup was Lampai. The vehicle was driven by “Thampaphon”, a public servant at the local tambon. The two vehicles were badly damaged in the collision.
Following the collision Lampai escaped from the vehicle and fled the scene. The monk chased her down, wielding a knife, caught her and stabbed her. The woman received two deep wounds – one to the head and another to her wrist. She died at the scene. Emergency responders raced her body to the hospital but her baby also died. Thampaphon, the driver, was injured during the incident but was unable to get out of the pick-up. Police tracked down the abbot who went to a relative’s house. He was arrested at the scene. Police claim he has admitted to the crime.
Speaking to villagers, police discovered that he had been having an affair with Lampai, claiming she had been trying to blackmail hem and threatening to expose the affair.
The former abbot has now been defrocked and charged with “premeditated murder” and “carrying a weapon in public”.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
His Majesty the King does not want to use Thailand’s strict lese majeste laws, but Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should still be careful what they say about the Thai monarchy.
While the PM says lese majeste law will not be used, other similar laws have been invoked, such as a section in the Computer Crime Act which charges people who write posts online critical of the Thai monarchy. The PM is warning student activists and those involved in any anti-monarchy movements to be careful about what they say and write online.
“The law was not used because His Majesty has mercy and asked that it not be used. This is what he did for us, and you’ve abused it. What does it mean? What do you want?”
Some Thais charged with minor offences, have fled the country. Political activist Wanchalearm Satsakit, who was allegedly abducted in Cambodia, fled Thailand after he was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act for running a Facebook page critical of the military government.
The PM says he has no idea why some have fled. He says the lese majeste law has not been used for a few years, but there are consequences for distorting information about the monarchy.
“I plead with everyone. As a Thai, you must not believe distorted information or news from hate mongers because it’s not true. You must look behind (their motive) and see what they really want … Why would you become their tool?”
Only yesterday the PM issued a warning to people allegedly involved in what the PM describes as… “a movement to undermine the monarchy”, but said His Majesty the King “has mercy and has told him not to use the lese majeste law against them”. Speaking separately, the deputy PM and Prayut stalwart Prawit Wongsuwon said security officials were investigating the people involved and their posts shared on social media in recent months.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
A 12 year old girl was allegedly raped by 7 people, all who were either her in-law relatives or neighbours in Suphan Buri, Central Thailand. 2 of the suspects were minors and will be questioned by police later on. The other 5 adult men were arrested.
A physical examination shows the girl had been sexually assaulted. But, at this stage, all 5 adult men deny sexually assaulting the girl. A 51 year old suspect allegedly threatened to hurt the girl if she reported the incident to anyone. All the adult men were aged between 21- 51 years of age.
The 5 men face charges of sexually assaulting a person under 13 years old, committing indecency with a person under 15 and threatening to use force. If found guilty, they could each face 20 years in prison.
The girl’s older sister, who is also her legal guardian, reported the assaults to police. Police said the girl was afraid to report because her life had been threatened.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Prostitution is supposedly being eliminated in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, after two sex workers were caught on video not wearing face masks while soliciting customers. It would take a lot more than a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during sex, but that’s apparently what sparked the attention. One police officer even said “there will be no prostitutes in this area ever again!”
No prostitutes … right. The province has a street well known for easy-to-get sex known as Soi Pan Sook, meaning “sharing happiness street.” A video taken by men driving their car through the street shows the two women soliciting the men for sex. But what got the people on the internet riled up is the fact that the women aren’t wearing face masks.
The women turned themselves in, telling police they had taken the face masks off to talk to customers. The women were also accused of breaking the 11am curfew, which has now ended. They were fined 1,000 baht for violating the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.
In the video, the women claim to have deals with the police, and assure the potential clients that the authorities won’t be a problem. Officers responded by saying this isn’t true, and the sex workers later retracted what they said, adding that they just want the men to feel comfortable.
The Thanyaburi district police say they have arrested 10 sex workers this year, but if they’re only getting 1,000 baht fines, that probably won’t stop them.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 16
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- Crime3 days ago
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- South1 day ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Business3 days ago
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
- Crime3 days ago
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
sam thompson
June 16, 2020 at 3:51 pm
Unbelievable and disgusting actions from a supposed religious ‘man’. If anyone ever deserved to receive the fullest punishment under the law, it is this piece of trash.
Brian
June 16, 2020 at 4:31 pm
My god. What is going on with Thai Buddhism for a monk to act far worse than the average lay person?