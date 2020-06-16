Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 16
To register for the Thaiger Flash Property Sale log in HERE. It all start this Thursday at midday!
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
The deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party says Thai’s should be outraged by the disclosure that Thai Airways senior management have been getting a 75,000 baht “travel allowance”.
He decries the allowance granted to anyone holding the position of executive vice president at the long-struggling airline.
Thailand’s national carrier, run as a state enterprise, until it filed for bankruptcy protection, is understood to have accrued debts of around 200-300 billion baht. It has long drawn criticism for the generous perks offered to the airline’s senior executives and their family members.
In his post, Samart also hits out at senior executives for insisting on an allowance that covers the cost of a private driver, even when they have their own car.
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
A new poll shows that most Thais are anxious to return to markets and supermarkets first, and not venture too far away from their homes.
83% of those surveyed are prioritising markets, flea markets and supermarkets, with fewer than 49% saying they want to return to department stores, and just over 40% saying hair and beauty salons are high on their list.
Recently reopened cinemas may be quiet for a bit longer, as a whopping 91% of Thais say they don’t want to visit movie theatres right now. Nearly 84% say they’re not interested in visiting airports, 83% say they won’t be going to beauty clinics, and over 81% say massage parlours are out.
In terms of how the Thai government can boost domestic tourism between July and October, nearly 52% say they’d prefer a cash handout, while 24% say they’d like the tax on hotel and restaurant bills to be reduced. Just over 21% say they’d prefer discount vouchers for hotels and restaurants.
Meanwhile, 46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period, while over 33% say they’d prefer to get them in September as there are no public holidays that month. 20% say they’d be happy to have the holidays granted at any stage this year.
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
The Thai government says it still has some concerns about reopening the country’s nightlife after a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in Japan was linked to entertainment venues in Tokyo.
The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force says the Japanese outbreak, and a prior, similar outbreak in South Korea’s clubs, is the reason Thailand’s bars and nightlife venues remain shuttered following the latest easing of restrictions.
On Sunday, Tokyo authorities reported 47 new cases of the virus, the highest number since May 5. 18 of those could be tracked to entertainment venues in the city. Yesterday, a further 48 cases were confirmed in Japan, with 20 linked to nightlife establishments in the same part of town.
The Thai government will no doubt be watching the situation in Japan, and in other nations where nightlife venues are opening up, with developments overseas likely to influence any decisions on reopening Thailand’s nightlife. Bars and nightclubs remain closed at this stage but alcohol can now be served at restaurants as part of the meal.
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Investigating a fatal stabbing in Buriram yesterday, police now believe the woman who was stabbed by an Abbot, had been blackmailing him after having an affair.
The fatal stabbing happened on a road in northern Buriram yesterday afternoon. The victim, 36 year old “Lampai”, was 8 months pregnant
Eyewitnesses told police that the 59 year old Abbot of a local temple, crashed his van with a pickup. The passenger in the pickup was Lampai. The woman ran from the vehicle but the monk chased her down, wielding a knife, caught her and stabbed her twice. She died at the scene. Emergency responders raced her body to the hospital but her baby also died.
The former abbot has now been defrocked and charged with “premeditated murder” and “carrying a weapon in public”. He claims the woman had been black mailing him but did not admit to an alleged affair.
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Tropical Storm Nuri ripped China’s Guangdong province over the weekend; its wider effects causing storms in Northern Thailand.
And a strong southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea brought on rainstorms in other parts of the country. So the country was getting influences from both ends. Hundreds of homes have been damaged from the storms and many streets have flooded.
From Udon Thani in the north to Surat Thani in the south, 324 homes were damaged from storms. In the Isan region, certain areas of Korat were flooded after hours of heavy rain on Sunday. In Saraburi, Central Thailand, many vehicles with flooded engines stalled out, causing a traffic jam on the Mittraphap Highway.
Storms and heavy rain are expected to continue for the rest of this week.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Tropical Storm Nuri ripped China’s Guangdong province over the weekend; its wider effects causing storms in Northern Thailand. And a strong southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea brought on rainstorms in other parts of the country. Hundreds of homes have been damaged from the storms and many streets have flooded.
From Udon Thani in the north to Surat Thani in the south, 324 homes were damaged from storms. In the Isan region, certain areas of Korat were flooded after hours of heavy rain on Sunday. In Saraburi, Central Thailand, many vehicles with flooded engines stalled out, causing a traffic jam on the Mittraphap Highway.
The Thai Meteorological Department says that isolated heavy rainstorms are still expected throughout the country today and tomorrow, warning about the risk of flash floods. The monsoon, with the low-pressure covering Laos and Vietnam, will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Thailand. The monsoon is expected to weaken by the end of the week.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Thai Meteorological DepartmentKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
His Majesty the King does not want to use Thailand’s strict lese majeste laws, but Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should still be careful what they say about the Thai monarchy.
While the PM says lese majeste law will not be used, other similar laws have been invoked, such as a section in the Computer Crime Act which charges people who write posts online critical of the Thai monarchy. The PM is warning student activists and those involved in any anti-monarchy movements to be careful about what they say and write online.
“The law was not used because His Majesty has mercy and asked that it not be used. This is what he did for us, and you’ve abused it. What does it mean? What do you want?”
Some Thais charged with minor offences, have fled the country. Political activist Wanchalearm Satsakit, who was allegedly abducted in Cambodia, fled Thailand after he was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act for running a Facebook page critical of the military government.
The PM says he has no idea why some have fled. He says the lese majeste law has not been used for a few years, but there are consequences for distorting information about the monarchy.
“I plead with everyone. As a Thai, you must not believe distorted information or news from hate mongers because it’s not true. You must look behind (their motive) and see what they really want … Why would you become their tool?”
Only yesterday the PM issued a warning to people allegedly involved in what the PM describes as… “a movement to undermine the monarchy”, but said His Majesty the King “has mercy and has told him not to use the lese majeste law against them”. Speaking separately, the deputy PM and Prayut stalwart Prawit Wongsuwon said security officials were investigating the people involved and their posts shared on social media in recent months.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
The deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Samart Ratchapolsitte, has slammed Thai Airways management for granting senior executives a monthly 75,000 baht “travel allowance”. Posting on Facebook, he decries the allowance granted to anyone holding the position of executive vice president at the long-struggling airline.
Thailand’s national carrier, run as a state enterprise until it filed for bankruptcy protection, is understood to have accrued debts of around 200-300 billion baht. It has long drawn criticism for the generous perks offered to the airline’s senior executives and their family members.
Samart’s criticism is reserved for those at the top of the management chain, not middle management, whose expenses he considers fair. A report in Khaosod English says travel allowances for those further down the Thai Airways food-chain range from 2,915 baht to 6,900 baht, depending on seniority.
In his post, Samart also hits out at senior executives for insisting on an allowance that covers the cost of a private driver, even when they have their own car.
“Wow! Transportation allowance for Thai Airways executives is 75,000 per month, on top of their 700,000 salary. Thai Airways argues that those at the very top must have chauffeur driven limousines.”
With Thai Airways embarking on a bankruptcy rehabilitation and restructuring process, Samart’s post has provoked outrage among many, as passengers wait for refunds the airline says it can’t repay right now. Social media users have hit out at the incompetence of those running the airline and criticised the military’s involvement.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 16
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- Crime3 days ago
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- South1 day ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Business3 days ago
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
- Crime3 days ago
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.