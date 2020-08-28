Man steals 10,000 baht from Chon Buri hospital donation boxes | The Thaiger

Crime
Man steals 10,000 baht from Chon Buri hospital donation boxes
A 37 year old man was arrested for allegedly stealing donations from 2 hospitals in Chon Buri. Police say Arnon Kruanamkam took off with 10,000 baht in stolen donations.
Arnon allegedly took money from the donation boxes in Bang Bueng Hospital and Panat Nikhom Hospital. Surveillance camera footage shows Arnon taking the money, police say. They arrested him in Rayong. He’s facing charges of theft.
Police say Arnon admitted to stealing the money and said he needed the money to pay off gambling debts. When interviewed by Pattaya News, Arnon said he was sorry and apologized to the hospitals and donors.
