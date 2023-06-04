Sleeping Thai man attacked with acid, suspect flees neighbouring room

Photo by Khaosod.

A 46 year old Thai man was attacked with acid while asleep in his rented room in Thailand’s central Samut Prakan province. The neighbouring room’s tenant, who had a previous altercation with the victim, disappeared after the incident.

Officers from Samut Prakan’s Samrong Nuea station were notified at 4pm yesterday about a man who had been splashed with acid in his unnamed rented room on Soi Dansaprong 50/24, Samrong Nuea Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan Province. Authorities, accompanied by the local foundation, went to the scene to investigate. The incident took place in a two-story building where the victim, 46 year old Natee, originally from Chiang Rai, was found outside his second floor room number 8, suffering pain and burning sensations on his face and neck. The foundation provided initial first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital. Police discovered a bottle of hydrochloric acid and traces of the substance on the room’s floor and walls.

Natee, the injured man, stated that he was unaware of the perpetrator’s identity, as he was resting by the room’s door at the time of the attack. However, he mentioned an argument with a neighbour in the previous night, which escalated to physical violence over loud music that led to a police intervention. The neighbour in question stayed in room number 9, and other residents confirmed the dispute between the two, attributing it to alcohol consumption. After the acid attack, the neighbour from room 9 had vacated the room at around noon.

Authorities have collected the acid bottle for examination and are reviewing the building’s security camera footage. They have also summoned the neighbour from room 9 for questioning to determine if he was behind the attack. If the neighbour denies responsibility, the police will investigate fingerprints on the acid container and examine security camera recordings again to pursue legal action accordingly.