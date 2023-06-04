Inappropriate performance at renowned Thai temple event sparks criticism

Photo by Sanook.

An inappropriate performance sparked criticism during a temple event in Thailand‘s northern Phayao province, resulting in public criticism and impact on the temple’s reputation. The show, featuring the Likay troupe, displayed some explicit adult scenes not suitable for a family audience.

The performance was held during an annual event held between May 25 and June 3. Viewers were shocked to see explicit scenes involving a male and female character in the show, which was deemed inappropriate for the mix of adults and children in the audience.

The Likay troupe was hired by the event organisers and their stage was set up on the temple’s front lawn. Upon finding out about the controversial performance, local residents expressed their concern regarding the negative impact on the well-known temple and the unsuitable content of the show.

Speaking to Thai media, the temple’s Waiyawatcharee declined to provide an interview but shared that the inappropriate scenes had originated from the hired Likay group, emphasising that the temple committee hadn’t organised the performance. The committee had already discussed the matter with the troupe, warning them about the inappropriateness of the scenes and urging them to be more mindful in the future.

The temple now faces public criticism following the explicit performance, raising questions about the suitability of such entertainment during a religious event, and putting the temple’s reputation in jeopardy.

There have recently been a few reports of inappropriate activities at Thai temples.

Last month, villagers in Nakhon Ratchasima province were shocked when they discovered hundreds of porn DVDs hidden in a former abbot’s residence at a local temple. The villagers demanded a review of the punishment as they believed the former abbot’s actions were unacceptable. However, an investigation concluded that no wrongdoings were found. The monk and his nephew filed a police complaint, claiming that the accusations had damaged his reputation.