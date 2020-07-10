Connect with us

Pattaya

Two-car collision in Pattaya as flying plastic bag obscures driver’s vision

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Two-car collision in Pattaya as flying plastic bag obscures driver’s vision | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A woman whose vehicle ploughed into the back of another, causing it to flip upside down, says her vision was obscured by a garbage bag landing on her windscreen. 35 year old Supaphon Puttaraksa says she panicked and lost control of her car, crashing into another vehicle travelling in front of her.

That car was being driven by 55 year old Nidarat Sukkasirikan, who also had her child with her. She says she, too, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to flip over and land on its roof. Both she and her child escaped with only minor injuries.

The Pattaya News reports that local police and rescue workers arrived on the scene shortly afterwards. It is not known if any charges will be brought as a result of the accident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse | The Thaiger

A 45 year old Russian man has been found dead in a Jomtien shophouse. The man was discovered just after midnight today, hanging from the doorknob of his third floor rented apartment. Police say he was due to leave Thailand today bound for Russia. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident just after midnight by the landlord in Jomtien, just south of Pattaya City.

Emergency responders arrived to find the body of the man. His name has been withheld as the Russian Embassy and the man’s family is contacted. Police report that there was no sign of a struggle or bruises and the room showed no signs of forced entry.

The 44 year old landlord told The Pattaya News that the man was scheduled to take a flight back to his hometown today. He had been stuck in Thailand during the current crisis, taking advantage of the visa amnesty. She said that the man had told here he didn’t know what to do, and did not want to return to Russia.

Pattaya police are continuing their investigation and have notified the Russian embassy and trying to contact the man’s family.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Mother and son rescued as car swept away in Pattaya’s flash floods – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Mother and son rescued as car swept away in Pattaya&#8217;s flash floods &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A woman and her son have had a lucky escape after the vehicle, which they were travelling in, was carried away by floodwaters in Pattaya. The city reported extensive flash flooding as a result of heavy downpours, with the worst of it around Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pattaya Third Road.

The heavy rains lasted for up to 2 hours, with the car Sukanya Rueangsawat and her son were travelling in carried away by floods as Sukanya tried in vain to open the door. The incident reportedly took place near the railway road and Soi Khao Talo, with the car rapidly filling with water.

An employee from a nearby wastewater treatment plant spotted the vehicle and was able to smash the window and pull Sukanya and her son to safety.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Heavy thunderstorms in and around Pattaya yesterday caused major flooding and brought much of the resort town to a virtual standstill. The rains hit around 2pm and lasted for about 2 hours. The heaviest flooding was reported on Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pattaya Third Road. A video of the flooding can be seen HERE.

Water on some road surfaces ranged from about 50 centimetres to over a metre deep. Traffic was backed up along major arteries for several hours. Traffic police were dispatched to multiple areas to restore order and help direct traffic.

A black sedan was reported stuck in a flash flood near the railway road and Soi Khao Talo, with the water level reportedly almost reaching its roof. The driver and the passenger were safely rescued with help from local residents and traffic police.

It took about an hour and a half after the rain stopped for the water level to fall to passable levels.

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The Thaiger

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The ThaigerMassive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The ThaigerMassive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending