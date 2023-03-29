Man arrested for raping 18 year old sister over 4 year period

Photo via Facebook/ Pathum Thani News

A man was arrested yesterday after his 18 year old sister accused him of raping her. The victim reported that her brother had repeatedly raped her over the past four years and decided it had to stop so recorded the sexual assault before seeking help from a friend.

The victim, A, sought help from Thai influencer, Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, aka Gun Jom Palang, after the police ignored her complaint for a month. Gun accompanied her to the Royal Thai Police Club in Lak Si to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn and complained about the delayed process.

According to Gun, A has been repeatedly raped since she was 14 years old by her 40 year old brother, Kunat. A revealed to Gun that she and Kunat were half-siblings, sharing the same father but a different mother. Her father was jailed for raping a woman, and her mother could not afford her education fees, so she had to stay with Kunat.

A explained that she lived with Kunat and his wife at a house in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. She studied and worked part-time job at a convenience store to earn money for her daily needs. Kunat paid her tuition fees and then used this to blackmail her into having sex with him.

A said Kunat raped her several times a day when his wife went out to work. Her mother could not help her as she lived outside Bangkok while her rapist father was in prison. A was at her wit’s end and decided to record the sexual assault and asked her friend to help her.

The friend’s family accompanied her to the Ku Khot Police Station in February to file a complaint against Kunat but there were developments by the police so, she sought help from Gun, who later took her to meet Big Joke.

After the case gained media attention from Big Joke, Kunat was arrested yesterday while he was working in Soi Sukhumvit 71. He denied all allegations and is now in police custody.

Kunat’s wife gave an interview with the media yesterday at Ku Khot Police Station. She stated that she did not believe that her husband sexually assaulted A. A reporter showed her a screenshot of the evidence video, but his wife was still unsure, adding she might believe it if she saw the original video.

According to Gun, the family of A’s friend will take care of A while officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will later visit and provide further care.

Kunat faces four charges including