Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife” | The Thaiger

In a further development to a story the Thaiger reported earlier, a Thai man has been arrested for firing a gun on Friday at the Central Plaza shopping mall in Nontha Buri, just outside of Bangkok. Police responded swiftly to the shooting and no casualties were reported.

“The suspect is 41 years old and he reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor, which has food and clothing stalls. The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police from Rattanathibet Police Station arrived. There were no casualties.”

Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co (CPN), operator of the mall, issued a statement saying after the suspect was arrested without incident, mall staff cleared the area and the situation returned to normal.

“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall. The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area, detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”

CPN added that they will employ extra security measures, increasing security guards and metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.

