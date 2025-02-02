Rayong police probe thief’s death after alleged self-shooting (video)

Picture courtesy of เพจรู้เรื่องเมืองระยอง Facebook

Police summoned a subdistrict administrative organisation secretary for interrogation following an incident where a thief reportedly shot himself while fleeing.

The man is revealed to be the nephew of the secretary’s wife. Police are intensifying their investigation to resolve this complex case.

The incident unfolded when a thief broke into the home of Somsak, the secretary of the Pai Yub subdistrict in Wang Chan district, Rayong province, and stole a firearm. The thief was pursued by the secretary’s subordinate, resulting in a confrontation where the thief shot and injured the subordinate in the arm.

The thief allegedly continued firing multiple rounds before fatally shooting himself, according to the secretary’s account. Police evidence collected in Rayong, however, suggests several inconsistencies in the narrative, prompting further investigation.

Police Colonel Patthana Ropru, head of the Wang Chan district police, indicated that an examination of the gunshot wounds showed the shots were fired from behind. Moreover, the position of the gun holster on the thief’s waist raised suspicions as it would have made it difficult to draw the weapon.

Consequently, all involved parties have been called for questioning to shed light on the case.

In the latest developments, at 11am today, February 2, Police Lieutenant Sawai Chinwong, the investigating officer of the Wang Chan district police, identified the man as 24 year old Jetsada, the nephew of Somsak’s wife and the owner of the house.

Following the incident, Somsak, along with his wife’s relative, Plueang, and Mukda, the man’s mother, were brought in for additional questioning. Another man, Naret, who was injured in the arm by the man, is reported to be in stable condition and will be questioned once he recovers.

To further investigate, officers from the Region 2 Investigation Division, along with Rayong provincial police and Wang Chan district police, visited the crime scene. They were accompanied by Somsak to examine the area, where evidence such as a fallen ladder and climbing marks were discovered, supporting the account that the deceased climbed into the house, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators are also reviewing the escape route allegedly taken by the man, as detailed by Somsak, to gain further insights into this perplexing case.