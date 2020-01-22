Connect with us

Central Thailand

Arrested Lop Buri murder suspect was a provincial headmaster

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Arrested Lop Buri murder suspect was a provincial headmaster
The director (headmaster) of a Sing Buri school is now in police custody as a suspect in the case of the lone of being the lone gunman in a gold shop robbery at the Robinson’s Shopping Centre in Lop Buri province on January 9. Three people, including a two year old boy, were shot and killed, another four were injured as a result of the shooting.

The armed gunman, carrying a 9mm pistol and fitted with a silencer, escaped after his shooting rampage, with gold jewellery valued at 450,000 baht worth of (some media report higher amounts up to 680,000 baht).

The 38 year old suspect has been identified as Prasitthichai Khaokaew, and is currently in custody. Police allege the man has confessed to the crime.

Amnart Wicchayanuwat, secretary-general of the Office of Basic Education Commission, says they will set up a committee to consider dismissal of the school director if he is found guilty of the offences, as charged.

In the days after robbery, the Royal Thai Police issued a shoot-to-kill order and a bounty was offered for information leading to his apprehension. Over the weekend police reported that had been speaking to a suspect over the incident. It has not been confirmed if Prasitthichai Khaokaew was the man who police were questioning over the weekend.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Arrested Lop Buri murder suspect was a provincial headmaster

The Thaiger

Central Thailand

School headmaster arrested and charged over the Lop Buri gold shop shootings

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

School headmaster arrested and charged over the Lop Buri gold shop shootings
PHOTO: Police have now arrested a man who is reported to have confessed to the shootings - CCTV

Police have arrested a man in conjunction with the Lopburi gold shop shootings on January 9. The man is a 38 years old school headmaster from Sing Buri, the adjoining province to the west of Lop Buri in central Thailand. Police report that he has confessed to the shooting of the customers and staff, resulting in three deaths, including a two year old boy, and four others.

The man’s identity has been reported as Prasitichai Khaokaew in khaosod.co.th.

Police have not confirmed if he is the same man that they were interviewing late last week over the robbery.

The armed man walked into the Aurora gold shop inside the Robinsons Shopping mall on the Phahon Yothin Highway at 8.44pm on January 9, just before closing time. He strode in and started shooting at customers and staff. He then jumped on top of the glass counter, snatched three trays of gold necklaces valued around 450,000 baht, and then shot a security guard dead before fleeing on a Yamaha motorcycle.

The entire incident lasted around a minute.

Police suspected that the gold wasn’t the target of the fatal heist due to the low amount of gold stolen and the brutality of the shootings.

More information about the arrest when it comes to hand.

Central Thailand

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings
PHOTO: A CCTV screenshot of the gold shop robbery in progress. - CCTV image

Police in the northeastern province of Nong Khai are confident they’ve identified a suspect in the January 9 gold shop robbery and shooting in the central Lop Buri province that killed three people, including a two-year boy, and injured four others. The man was summoned for questioning.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says that the man, whose identity is currently being withheld, matches the suspect’s profile, being around the same height and spotted carrying a red shoulder bag, the same as used by the robber. Chakthip says if DNA test results disqualify the man as a suspect, he’ll be released.

Police have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras installed along routes that were likely used by the gunman when he fled, but found no clues that could lead to an arrest.

Deputy national police chief Chaiwat Kateworachai, meanwhile, asked the robber to turn himself in within 10 days (assuming that the current suspect isn’t charged).

“He will be caught sooner or later.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Central Thailand

Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri
PHOTO: Screengrab of the gunman as he stormed the Aurora Gold Shop on January 9

A suspect has been summoned for questioning in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Khai, just south of the Laos border. It’s believed he may be the man who shot and killed three people, and injured four others during a gold shop heist on January 9 in Lop Buri province.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, matches the suspect’s profile, being of a similar height and demeanour, and seen carrying a red shoulder bag, similar to the bag carried by the robber when he stormed the Aurora Gold Shop in the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

At a media briefing on current progress in the case, the national police chief said he was informed by his deputy that a man who resembled the gunman was being questioned in Nong Khai.

The robber, who wore a ski mask, army boots and camouflage clothing, was armed with a 9mm pistol, silencer and a long knife. There was numerous CCTV that captured the man during his brief rampage where he casually strolled into the shop and shot customers and staff. One of the people killed was a two year old boy who was shot in the head as we walking past the shop with his mother.

The Nong Khai police have called the man in for questioning and collected a DNA sample, according to National police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, adding that if the results of the tests exclude the individual as a suspect, he will be released.

Police in charge of investigating the robbery-murder case have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras, installed on escape routes that could have been used by the fleeing gunman. They have not found any clues which could lead to an arrest.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

