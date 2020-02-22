Police chief denies officers killed suspect | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Police chief denies officers killed suspect

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Police chief denies officers killed suspect
PHOTO: Daily News
“We didn’t kill him, he killed himself”

The police chief in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, denies claims that one of his men kicked a motorcyclist off his bike. The 28 year old man, identified only as “Pisanu,” died after he fell off his Honda Wave motorbike. He was fleeing a police checkpoint at the time. He suffered head injuries after mounting the footpath and hitting his head on a sign.

A friend, “Sasina, who was with Pisanu at the time of the incident, says that he and the victim went to a shop to buy alcohol. After leaving the shop, they came to a police checkpoint, Pisanu turned back against traffic and was kicked off his bike by police.

Police Chief Siraphop Anusiri hit back, saying that none of his officers kicked the man off his bike. He says there were three bikes, one of which turned back and tried to flee, causing officers to reposition their checkpoint to stop him.

“He killed himself trying to flee.”

SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily News

Central Thailand

Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges

The school principal, who gunned down three people, including a 2 year old boy, and injured four others during a robbery in Lop Buri province on January 9, has pleaded guilty to all charges.

38 year old Prasitthichai Khaokaew, stormed into the Robinsons shopping centre and strode up to the Aurora Gold Shop brandishing a pistol and silencer and calmly shot at staff and customers. He was wearing a military-style combat uniform and bike helmet and escaped on a 110cc motorbike after shooting a security guard as he fled the crime scene.

The three people killed were the security guard, Mr. Thirachat Nimma, an employee of the gold shop, Ms. Thidarat Thongthip and the young boy, Panuwit Wongyu. The gunman escaped with 33 gold necklaces valued around 665,000 baht. These items were recovered the day after the man’s arrest at his parent’s home.

The gunman was identified as the principal of a Sing Buri public school and arrested on January 21. Prasitthichai was yesterday indicted on nine charges, including pre-mediated murder, attempted murder and robbery to illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in public without permission.

The shootings and murders shocked Thai society.

Prasitthichai was escorted from prison to the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday morning to hear the nine charges filed against him. He pleaded guilty to all nine charges. The first hearing is scheduled for March 23.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Crime

Drink-driving professor crashes, injures 2 police and elderly woman

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Drink-driving professor crashes, injures 2 police and elderly woman
PHOTO: - Police examine the scene of the incident - Chiang Rai Times

A university professor has been arrested for drink driving in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, after he crashed into a police motorcycle. Two police officers and an elderly woman were injured in the incident. Police and a rescue team were called to the scene and discovered a police motorbike lying on the road and 2 injured officers.

The injured woman was a 70 year old roadside foodstall owner. She says was working as usual when the car drove into her. Police say the car drove directly into their police bike from behind. The motorbike was thrown 20 metres away, while the two officers fell to the ground.

Officers asked the professor to step out of his car but he appeared drunk and refused. When he eventually came out officers took photos of the scene and checked security footage before removing his car to the station.

Police invited him to the station but the professor insisted on waiting for his sister. Officers asked him to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and tried to drive away using his sister’s car. An officer tried to stop him as he was still drunk, sparking a heated argument with the sister.

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Police reported the professor’s alcohol level was roughly three times the legal limit. He was charged with drink driving causing injury to 3 persons and other damages.

The professor’s sister filed a report alleging that officers abused her during her brother’s arrest.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Crime

Death penalty sought for Lop Buri gold shop shooter

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Death penalty sought for Lop Buri gold shop shooter
PHOTO: Prasittichai Khaokaew at the time of his arrest - Bangkok Post

Thai Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a school director who killed three people, including a two year old boy, in a gold shop robbery in Lop Buri last month. Prasittichai Khaokaew will face execution for his “horrific actions,” prosecutors say. The Thai Criminal Court was asked yesterday to try the 38 year old for premeditated murder over the armed robbery at Aurora Gold Shop in Robinson shopping centre on January 9, which also wounded four other shoppers.

Prasittichai originally claimed he robbed the shop for “some excitement,” but a source close to the investigation revealed he desperately needed money to settle gambling debts of some two million baht. Investigators say Prasittichai used a CZ P-01 gun borrowed from his father’s house, fitted with a silencer which he later threw into a river. He made off with gold worth about 635,000 baht.

Deputy Criminal Litigation Department chief Phonchai Chonwanitkun was frank in his assessment:

“We have to convince the court his confession doesn’t mean he has repented. It simply means he gave in to the weight of evidence. More importantly, his cooperation does not benefit the trial. But whether he receives harsh penalties will depend upon the court.”

The Bangkok Post reports that prosecutors studied a police report from February 11 and decided to charge Prasittichai with nine crimes, including killing a person in the commission other offences, robbery, illegal firearm possession, and firing a weapon without sound reason.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

