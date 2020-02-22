Police chief denies officers killed suspect | The Thaiger

“We didn’t kill him, he killed himself”

The police chief in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, denies claims that one of his men kicked a motorcyclist off his bike. The 28 year old man, identified only as “Pisanu,” died after he fell off his Honda Wave motorbike. He was fleeing a police checkpoint at the time. He suffered head injuries after mounting the footpath and hitting his head on a sign.

A friend, “Sasina, who was with Pisanu at the time of the incident, says that he and the victim went to a shop to buy alcohol. After leaving the shop, they came to a police checkpoint, Pisanu turned back against traffic and was kicked off his bike by police.

Police Chief Siraphop Anusiri hit back, saying that none of his officers kicked the man off his bike. He says there were three bikes, one of which turned back and tried to flee, causing officers to reposition their checkpoint to stop him.

“He killed himself trying to flee.”

SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily News