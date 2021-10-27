Connect with us

Crime

Legal proceedings expected this week for “Joe Ferrari” death in custody case

Thaiger

Published

 on 

"Joe Ferrari" (August 2021) | Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Police

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division have completed their investigation into the former police chief known as “Joe Ferrari” who is accused of suffocating a suspect to death while demanding a 2 million baht bribe. Nation Thailand reports that prosecutors will launch legal proceedings this week against the station chief of rural province Nakhon Sawan and six of his subordinates.

Ex-cop Thitisan Uthanapol and six officers allegedly demanded a 2 million baht bribe from two drug suspects back in August. Video footage from surveillance cameras shows officers around a man during what appears to be the interrogation. Plastic bags were placed over the man’s head. He was beaten as he fell to the floor. Officers reportedly wrote the death off as a drug overdose and allegedly ordered the other suspect to keep quiet. Last week, the Nakhon Sawan provincial court ruled that the suspect died from deliberate suffocation.

Thitisan is known as “Joe Ferrari” for his car collection and lavish lifestyle, especially given his police salary which was reportedly around 40,000 baht. His wealth is said to have come from confiscating and auctioning luxury cars that had been illegally imported from Malaysia. Following his arrest, the National Anti-Corruption Commission launched an investigation into the officer’s wealth.

Investigators from the Crime Suppression Division have collected enough evidence related to the death in custody to move forward with the case. Nation Thailand says the division is looking into irregularities related to Joe Ferrari’s seizure of over 400 luxury cars, but investigators are still waiting on additional evidence. According to Nation Thailand, the division says legal proceedings can still move forward.

“However, we believe legal proceedings against the defendants can go ahead in this case as well, because the investigation team uncovered irregularities throughout the entire procedure, such as seizures, bribes, arrests and auctions.”

Once prosecutors file the case, Joe Ferrari’s lawyer says the former cop’s relatives are ready to apply for bail, which ranges between 400,000 to 500,000 baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jafagreg
2021-10-27 16:45
If he gets bail then you can bet he will get gone.
image
Soidog
2021-10-27 16:55
Predictions please? I‘ll go for bail pending trial and he will either skip the country, or it will get embroiled in all kinds of legal arguments in the hope of it going away or new evidence emerges. It’s an…
image
Bob20
2021-10-27 17:01
3 minutes ago, Soidog said: Predictions please? I‘ll go for bail pending trial and he will either skip the country, or it will get embroiled in all kinds of legal arguments in the hope of it going away or…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-27 17:03
If he gets bail he'll be off quicker than his ferrari!
image
Soidog
2021-10-27 17:04
Just now, Malc-Thai said: If he gets bail he'll be off quicker than his ferrari! Which one 😂😂
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism5 mins ago

Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Crime2 hours ago

Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Video2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27
Sponsored10 hours ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Police seize Covid-19 antiviral drugs allegedly stolen by hospital manager
Thailand2 hours ago

Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry denies blocking Poland’s donation of vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Travellers now exempt from quarantine advised to directly contact AQ hotels for refund
Crime3 hours ago

Legal proceedings expected this week for “Joe Ferrari” death in custody case
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases; provincial totals
Bangkok4 hours ago

Police bust Bangkok pub serving alcohol, 61 arrested
Bangkok5 hours ago

Russell Crowe bids Bangkok goodbye after much-praised tweets
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai government forms panel to probe the export of used medical gloves
ASEAN5 hours ago

Myanmar no-show a focus as ASEAN summit gets underway
Drugs5 hours ago

Police arrest 3 vans in Korat with 1.82 tonnes of marijuana
Thailand5 hours ago

Sedatives and painkillers, Thai new year – 3 million USD on 2 people | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 47
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending